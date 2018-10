While her daughter Lila Grace is well on her way o becoming a supermodel in her own right , that doesn't mean that Kate Moss is fading from the spotlight anytime soon. Quite the opposite, in fact. This week, Moss was home in London, where she attended a party celebrating Michael Kors' new collaboration with David Downtown, where, in true Kate Moss fashion, she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Hiddleston and actual British royalty, Lady Amelia Windsor (this was even before she attended Princess Eugenie's wedding ). Back in New York, Tiffany & Co toasted their latest Blue Book Collection with America's version of royalty, Kim Kardashian, as well as Priyanka Chopra, Zoe Kravitz, and Rowan Blanchard, among others. Also this week, Moncler celebrated their collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli with a cocktail party and dinner. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.