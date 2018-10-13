Michael Kors, Kate Moss and Tom Hiddleston attend the Michael Kors cocktail party to celebrate the collaboration with David Downton at Claridge's Hotel on October 11, 2018 in London, England.
Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Michael Kors cocktail party to celebrate the collaboration with David Downton at Claridge's Hotel on October 11, 2018 in London, England.
Edie Campbell attends the Michael Kors cocktail party to celebrate the collaboration with David Downton at Claridge's Hotel on October 11, 2018 in London, England.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the NY Special Screening of Netflix's 'The Kindergarten Teacher at Crosby Street Hotel on October 9, 2018 in New York City.
Rosa Salazar attends the NY Special Screening of Netflix's 'The Kindergarten Teacher at Crosby Street Hotel on October 9, 2018 in New York City.
Sofia Coppola attends Storm King's Annual Gala and After Party at the Rainbow Room in New York City.
Pom Klementieff attends Barneys New York Hosts Celebration In Support Of Heart Of Los Angeles at Barneys New York Beverly Hills on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chloë Grace Moretz attends MAJE celebrates the new Rockefeller Center flagship boutique in New York Cit.
Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore and Rupert Evans attend The Cinema Society And Brooks Brothers Host A Special Screening Of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Happy Prince" at iPic Theater on October 8, 2018 in New York.
Sarah Paulson attends Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" Premiere at Arclight Hollywood on October 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
A$AP Rocky attends the opening of the CALVIN KLEIN X Amazon Fashion NYC Market in New York City.
Adwoa Aboah attends John Hardy and Adwoa Aboah Celebrate the Launch of AA x JH in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian West attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection on October 9, 2018 in New York City.
Zoe Kravitz and Rachel Brosnahan attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City.
Rowan Blanchard and Bria Vinaite attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the Ninth-Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.
PACKendall Jenner attends the Ninth-Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Demi Moore toast goops's 10th anniversary and the launch of the goop London pop-up at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery on October 8, 2018 in London, England.
Ella Richards, Georgia May Jagger, Theodora Richards and Lizzy Jagger pose for a picture in the hotel's nightclub Electric Circus at the official opening of The Shanghai EDITION Hotel on October 11, 2018 in Shanghai, China.
Pierpaolo Piccioli, Liya Kebede, and Adut Akech attend Moncler Celebrated the Launch of 1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli in New York City.
Daphne Groeneveld attends Moncler Celebrated the Launch of 1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli in New York City.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Charlott Cordes attend a dinner to celebrate the Launch of 1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli in New York City.
Helena Christensen attends the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.
Padma Lakshmi attends the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.
Liev Schreiber and Brooke Shields attend the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.
Naomi Watts attends the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.
Jon Neidich, Alessandra Brawn, Olivier Sarkozy, Mary-Kate Olsen, Pedro Reyes, Justine Ludwig, Alexandre De Betak, and Sofía Sanchez de Betak attend the Creative Time Gala in New York City.