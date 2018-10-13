Party People

Kate Moss Partied With British Royalty—And Tom Hiddleston—In London Ahead of the Royal Wedding

While her daughter Lila Grace is well on her way o becoming a supermodel in her own right, that doesn't mean that Kate Moss is fading from the spotlight anytime soon. Quite the opposite, in fact. This week, Moss was home in London, where she attended a party celebrating Michael Kors' new collaboration with David Downtown, where, in true Kate Moss fashion, she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Hiddleston and actual British royalty, Lady Amelia Windsor (this was even before she attended Princess Eugenie's wedding). Back in New York, Tiffany & Co toasted their latest Blue Book Collection with America's version of royalty, Kim Kardashian, as well as Priyanka Chopra, Zoe Kravitz, and Rowan Blanchard, among others. Also this week, Moncler celebrated their collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli with a cocktail party and dinner. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Michael Kors Celebrates David Downton Collaboration With Cocktail Party In London
David M. Benett
1/27

Michael Kors, Kate Moss and Tom Hiddleston attend the Michael Kors cocktail party to celebrate the collaboration with David Downton at Claridge's Hotel on October 11, 2018 in London, England.

David M. Benett
2/27

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the Michael Kors cocktail party to celebrate the collaboration with David Downton at Claridge's Hotel on October 11, 2018 in London, England.

David M. Benett
3/27

Edie Campbell attends the Michael Kors cocktail party to celebrate the collaboration with David Downton at Claridge's Hotel on October 11, 2018 in London, England.

Monica Schipper
4/27

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the NY Special Screening of Netflix's 'The Kindergarten Teacher at Crosby Street Hotel on October 9, 2018 in New York City.

Monica Schipper
5/27

Rosa Salazar attends the NY Special Screening of Netflix's 'The Kindergarten Teacher at Crosby Street Hotel on October 9, 2018 in New York City.

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
6/27

Sofia Coppola attends Storm King's Annual Gala and After Party at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

Donato Sardella
7/27

Pom Klementieff attends Barneys New York Hosts Celebration In Support Of Heart Of Los Angeles at Barneys New York Beverly Hills on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
8/27

Chloë Grace Moretz attends MAJE celebrates the new Rockefeller Center flagship boutique in New York Cit.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
9/27

Rupert Everett, Julianne Moore and Rupert Evans attend The Cinema Society And Brooks Brothers Host A Special Screening Of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Happy Prince" at iPic Theater on October 8, 2018 in New York.

Rachel Murray
10/27

Sarah Paulson attends Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" Premiere at Arclight Hollywood on October 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
11/27

A$AP Rocky attends the opening of the CALVIN KLEIN X Amazon Fashion NYC Market in New York City.

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com
12/27

Adwoa Aboah attends John Hardy and Adwoa Aboah Celebrate the Launch of AA x JH in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
13/27

Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian West attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection on October 9, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
14/27

Zoe Kravitz and Rachel Brosnahan attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
15/27

Rowan Blanchard and Bria Vinaite attend Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City.

Charley Gallay
16/27

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the Ninth-Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Charley Gallay
17/27

PACKendall Jenner attends the Ninth-Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 6, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Darren Gerrish
18/27

Gwyneth Paltrow and Demi Moore toast goops's 10th anniversary and the launch of the goop London pop-up at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery on October 8, 2018 in London, England.

David Hogsholt
19/27

Ella Richards, Georgia May Jagger, Theodora Richards and Lizzy Jagger pose for a picture in the hotel's nightclub Electric Circus at the official opening of The Shanghai EDITION Hotel on October 11, 2018 in Shanghai, China.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
20/27

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Liya Kebede, and Adut Akech attend Moncler Celebrated the Launch of 1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
21/27

Daphne Groeneveld attends Moncler Celebrated the Launch of 1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli in New York City.

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
22/27

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Charlott Cordes attend a dinner to celebrate the Launch of 1 Moncler Pierpaolo Piccioli in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
23/27

Helena Christensen attends the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
24/27

Padma Lakshmi attends the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
25/27

Liev Schreiber and Brooke Shields attend the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
26/27

Naomi Watts attends the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art in New York City.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com
27/27

Jon Neidich, Alessandra Brawn, Olivier Sarkozy, Mary-Kate Olsen, Pedro Reyes, Justine Ludwig, Alexandre De Betak, and Sofía Sanchez de Betak attend the Creative Time Gala in New York City.

Keywords

Kate MossAmelia WindsorTom Hiddleston