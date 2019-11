Are Kendall Jenner's Mirror Selfies an Art Form? Yes. Yes They Are.

Gigi Hadid has her disposable camera , Kylie Jenner now has her ultra-stylized poses with " Stassiebaby ," and Kendall Jenner has her mirror selfies. And yet, on the lattermost's feed, said mirror selfies represent much, much more than what they initially present upon first impression. At this point, on the eve of her 24th birthday (November 3), it's time to recognize how KJ has all but transformed mirror selfies into an art form, whether emphasizing contours and chiaroscuro or exploring the nuances of weighty themes like perfection, objectification, and voyeurism. Of course, that statement might be giving the budding artist Kendall Jenner too much credit, but in light of this week's showcase of her acumen as a creative director—aka her 24th birthday party —it's certainly worth examining. (By no means has this always been the case, however; as recently as 2016, Kendall was still using mirrors as a canvas for thirst traps that were universally—and arguably accurately—described, simply, as "sexy.") In celebration of her 24th year amongst us, take a closer look at the model's meta Insta-oeuvre, here.