Kendall Jenner Was Named "Icon of the Year"

As if walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for her third time wasn't honor enough, this week Kendall Jenner also received a major title—and a trophy to match. At this year's Revolve Awards, Jenner was named Icon of the Year at the second annual Revolve Awards, held in Las Vegas. There, Emily Ratajkowski was named Women of the Year and Teyana Taylor named Muse of the Year, among others. Also this week, Kate Hudson made her first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter at a dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate her appointment as Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Programme, and Behati Prinsloo toasted Ryan Korban's new book in New York City. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.