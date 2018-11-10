Party People

Kendall Jenner Was Named "Icon of the Year"

As if walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for her third time wasn't honor enough, this week Kendall Jenner also received a major title—and a trophy to match. At this year's Revolve Awards, Jenner was named Icon of the Year at the second annual Revolve Awards, held in Las Vegas. There, Emily Ratajkowski was named Women of the Year and Teyana Taylor named Muse of the Year, among others. Also this week, Kate Hudson made her first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter at a dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate her appointment as Goodwill Ambassador for the World Food Programme, and Behati Prinsloo toasted Ryan Korban's new book in New York City. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
The 2018 #REVOLVEAWARDS With FIJI Water
Isaac Brekken
1/14

Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 #REVOLVEAWARDS on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Isaac Brekken
2/14

Teyana Taylor and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2018 #REVOLVEAWARDS on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stefanie Keenan
3/14

Michael Kors and Kate Hudson attend Michael Kors Dinner to celebrate Kate Hudson and The World Food Programme on November 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan
4/14

Caitriona Balfe attends Michael Kors Dinner to celebrate Kate Hudson and The World Food Programme on November 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan
5/14

Nina Dobrev attends Michael Kors Dinner to celebrate Kate Hudson and The World Food Programme on November 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
6/14

Behati Prinsloo and Ryan Korban attend Barneys New York celebrates Ryan Korban in New York City.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
7/14

Sofia Coppola attends the Ballroom Marfa Spaghetti Western Gala in New York City.

Kevin Wong
8/14

Joachim Johnson, Bella Hadid, and The Weeknd attend the Open HXOUSE dinner with Remy Martin.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com
9/14

Linda Fargo and Mary Katrantzou attend Linda Fargo hosts dinner at BG to Celebrate Mary Katrantzou's 10th Anniversary.

Gary Gershoff
10/14

Brooke Shields and Katie Couric attend the opening of CMX CineBistro with special screenings of 'Blackkklansman', 'City Lights' and 'Pretty Baby' at CMX CineBistro on November 7, 2018 in New York City.

11/14

Natalia Vodianova and Olivier Rousteing attend Balmain and Mytheresa host a disco party at Les Bains in Paris.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
12/14

Victoria Lee attends Gabriela Hearst celebrates the opening of its flagship store on Madison Avenue.

Steve Ferdman/BFC
13/14

Charles Jeffrey and Chiara Ivrah attend The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with SWAROVSKI cocktail reception at The Top of The Standard on November 8, 2018 in New York City.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com
14/14

Mia Moretti attends Valentino and The Society of MSK Host Fall Party in New York City.

