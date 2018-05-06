Street Style

Rain or Shine, the 2018 Kentucky Derby Still Delivered On Crazy Hats and Plenty of Floral Prints

While it may have been a rainy day in Kentucky, a little precipitation couldn't stop revelers at the annual Kentucky Derby from donning their spring best. While the official reason for attending is to take in the horse races, maybe bet a few bucks on a lucky guess, and, of course, drink a Mint Julep, the event also serves as something of a Southern fashion show, with ladies donning their very best. This year's race brought out plenty of floral dresses in many variations, with a heavy emphasis on pastel hues. But, of course, it's really all about the hats, and this year's attendees came out in full force with some truly eye-catching creations. Feathers? Flowers? You name it, these hats had it. Here, take a look at the street style straight from the Kentucky Derby.
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.
Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Jockeys at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
The race course at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook 2018
Jockeys at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook 2018
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook 2018
Jockeys at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

Clay Cook
Guests at the 2018 Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, May 6th, 2018. Photograph by Clay Cook for W Magazine.

