Kourtney Kardashian's Messy Lob, Lupita Nyong'o's Jeweled Eyes, and More of This Week's Best Beauty Instagrams

While her little sister Kim Kardashian was debuting a new blue-black hair color this week, Kourtney Kardashian opted for a more simple look: a tousled lob, further cementing the cut as Hollywood's favorite hairstyle. Meanwhile, new mom Kylie Jenner swept her hair back into a slick bun, finished with a glossy red lip. Also this week, Lupita Nyong'o continued to dare with her beauty choices, this time adding some gemstones to a colorful eye for the ACE Awards, while Katherine Langford did color her own way with metallic purple lids. Here, see the best beauty Instagrams of the week.