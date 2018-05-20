Beauty On Instsgram

Kristen Stewart's White Eyeliner, Stella Maxwell's Banded Ponytail, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

While last week's Met Gala brought plenty of noteworthy beauty looks, the time for dramatics is still in full swing, thanks to the Cannes Film Festival, where movie stars and models alike are swanning about with their most glamorous hair and makeup. This week, jury member Kristen Stewart dared to wear white eyeliner (and pulled it off with aplomb), while rumored girlfriend Stella Maxwell donned a very edgy—and chic—banded ponytail. In New York, Deadpool 2 costars Zazie Beetz and Morena Baccarin delivered at the film's premiere, with Beetz wearing real flowers in her hair and Baccarin opting for a heavy gold eye. Here, take a look at more memorable beauty looks from the past week.
Kristen Stewart wore white eyeliner during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kristen Stewart wore white eyeliner during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Stella Maxwell wears a banded ponytail during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Zazie Beetz wears a floral hair piece during the premiere of Deadpool 2. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lupita Nyong'o wears hair embellishments during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kendall Jenner wears a messy updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Morena Baccarin wears a glittery gold eye in New York. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Blake Lively wears slicked-back waves and a deep crimson lip at the Deadpool 2 premiere. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Mandy Moore wears glittery silver eye shadow in New York. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Taylor Hill wears a bright red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens wear tousled bobs. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski sports a glossy nude lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

BeautyCannes Film FestivalKristen StewartStella Maxwell