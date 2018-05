Kristen Stewart's White Eyeliner, Stella Maxwell's Banded Ponytail, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

While last week's Met Gala brought plenty of noteworthy beauty looks, the time for dramatics is still in full swing, thanks to the Cannes Film Festival , where movie stars and models alike are swanning about with their most glamorous hair and makeup. This week, jury member Kristen Stewart dared to wear white eyeliner (and pulled it off with aplomb), while rumored girlfriend Stella Maxwell donned a very edgy—and chic—banded ponytail. In New York, Deadpool 2 costars Zazie Beetz and Morena Baccarin delivered at the film's premiere , with Beetz wearing real flowers in her hair and Baccarin opting for a heavy gold eye. Here, take a look at more memorable beauty looks from the past week.