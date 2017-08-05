Incesticide (Acrylic Mixed With Oil) by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Comic 1 by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Guitar 2 by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Crackbabies by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Guitar by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Untitled by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Fistula (Acrylic Mixed With Oil) by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Comic 2 by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair. z
Pink Face by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.
Head Drawing (Graphite on Paper) by Kurt Cobain, on view at the UTA Artist Space at the 2017 Seattle Art Fair.