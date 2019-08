How Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her 22nd Birthday

Just because her 22nd birthday is now in the past doesn't mean that Kylie Jenner is about to stop celebrating—or sharing the fact that she is with her 143 million Instagram followers—any time soon. In between promoting her latest round of Kylie-branded products and taking nearly 22 shots of Don Julio with her sister Khloé Kardashian, Jenner has been keeping busy floating off the coast of Capri on a mega-yacht named "Fragility," which is home to a sauna, helipad, movie theater, Turkish bath, salon, and pool, according to TMZ . The vessel, which stretches the length of a football field, was not only named yacht of the year at the 2015 World Superyacht Awards (which, yes, apparently are a thing), but it also accommodates 22 guests. (That seems to have been pure coincidence, given that before it fell into Jenner's celebratory hands, it was the stomping grounds of none other than Jho Low, the infamous fugitive who once used the yacht to shower his ex Miranda Kerr in millions of dollars' worth of diamonds, which she's since forked over to the U.S. government . Climb aboard to see how Jenner transformed it with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Kris Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and, of course, her daughter Stormi Webster, here.