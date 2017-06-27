Given that Miranda Kerr got married to Snapchat cofounder and chief executive Evan Spiegel just a month ago, it's not exactly surprising that lately, she's been divesting of sentimental gifts from her exes. But thanks to the fact that Kerr is a supermodel with 11 million followers whose gigs have included replacing Gisele Bündchen at Victoria's Secret, and her ex is the Malaysian financier and billionaire Jho Low, the process hasn't been the most normal—or even voluntary.

On Friday, after an ongoing investigation resulted in lawsuits last week, Kerr headed to her safe deposit box in Los Angeles and took out $8.1 million worth of diamonds her ex Jho Low gifted her in 2014—and promptly handed them over to the government.

Low, after all, is at the center of an ongoing investigation into the scandal surrounding 1MDB , or 1Malaysia Development Berhad, which was founded by the Malaysian prime minister Najib Raza. Though Raza was supposed to use 1MDB to fund the country's economic development, he's since allegedly turned it into a money-laundering operation that's reached as far as Hollywood, thanks to Low's involvement with the fund and predilection for partying with the likes of Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton .

Once Kerr split from her then-husband Orlando Bloom , in 2014, she became the object of Low's affection, too. Among his gifts were an 8.88 carat heart-shaped diamond pendant, plus, over the course of their year-long relationship, more jewels that eventually amounted to around $8 million. It's all quite romantic, except for the fact that Low appears to have stolen those millions from 1MDB instead of legally dishing them out from his own bank account.

In any case, Kerr, for her part, has definitely moved on.

"From the start of the inquiry, Miranda Kerr cooperated fully and pledged to turn over the gifts of jewelry to the government," Mark Fabiani, the longtime Democratic strategist who's also recently worked as a spokesman for Bill O'Reilly, told W . "Ms. Kerr will continue to assist with the inquiry in any way she can."

Luckily, Kerr has had some pro bono help along the way, too: Leonardo DiCaprio has been embroiled in his own headache involving Low and 1MDB since last year, inadvertently but conveniently setting quite the example for Kerr to follow. After learning that his film The Wolf of Wall Street was involved with a1MDB-affiliated production company, Red Granite Pictures, DiCaprio enlisted some of his representatives to actually reach out to the Department of Justice and ask how they could help.

As a result, earlier this month, DiCaprio ended up forking over Marlon Brando's Oscar, a $3.2 million Picasso, and a $9 million Jean-Michel Basquiat .

