While you were spending your Memorial Day Weekend working on your base tan for the summer, Miranda Kerr had her sights set on something a bit more momentous: getting married.

According to People, the model tied the knot with Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat and Kerr's partner since 2015, in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Saturday, where about 40 guests watched the duo say "I do" during the private affair. "“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” the publication reported. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

The pair met back in 2014 at a dinner for Louis Vuitton, and became engaged in July 2016, announcing the big news on Snapchat, of course. Kerr was previously married to fellow Australian Orlando Bloom; the couple began dating in 2007, and were married in 2010 before divorcing three years later. The pair remain friendly, sharing custody of their six-year-old son, Flynn. Bloom most recently dated Katy Perry—the pair may have split earlier this year, but certain nude paddle boarding photos will live on forever.

At 26, Spiegel is eight years younger than Kerr, but no less successful. The California-native dropped out of Stanford in 2012 shortly before receiving his degree to focus solely on his new mobile application, Snapchat, which he co-founded along with Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown. As current CEO of the company, he is worth a reported $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Kerr herself has ventured into the world of business over the last several years, including her own line of organic skincare products, KORA Organics, and an on-going collaboration with china and homewares company, Royal Albert.

So far the happy couple has yet to confirm the nuptials, but keep your eyes peeled—surely the celebratory Snapchat is on its way.

