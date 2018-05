Presenting 18 Moms Who Happen to Be Supermodels

It's not just the ultra-toned physiques of those Victoria's Secret Angels that have always made them seem so unreal, but also how, almost like a rite of passage, so many of them have babies, then bounce back to the runway seemingly immediately after. (Seasoned pro Alessandra Ambrosio , for one, not only walked just three months after giving birth to her first child, but also once walked with the show's heaviest-ever wings while pregnant with her second.) Of course, though, the miracle that is supermodel moms is far from just superficial: Names like Natalia Vodianova, who has five children with Antoine Arnault, and Jourdan Dunn, who was a 19-year-old single mom when she returned to the runway just 10 weeks after giving birth, are also clearly top-tier when it comes to time management and multitasking, given the demands of their career's jetset lifestyle. Sometimes, it turns out, all that only multiples with age: Cindy Crawford hasn't had to just manage her own supermodeldom as of late, but also that of her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber , who's now already topping Kendall Jenner and the Hadids on Instagram . From Coco Rocha and her toddlers, who already have their own Instagrams, to the Miranda Kerr's newborn, who's already the heir to Snapchat, take a moment to appreciate some of the most impressive model moms around on Mother's Day , here.