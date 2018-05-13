Presenting 18 Moms Who Happen to Be Supermodels

Behati Prinsloo while pregnant with her daughter Gio Grace Levine, who was born this February, and her daughter Dusty Rose Levine, who was born in the fall of 2016. As she put it on International Women's Day: "Bringing two girls into this world has been my greatest achievement."
Married to the actor Archie Drury, Karolina Kurkova has two sons, Tobin Jack and Noah Lee, whom she gave birth to a few years after being named one of the highest earning models in the world.
Coco Rocha and her husband James Conron not only have two children—a daughter named Ioni, and a newborn son named Iver—but also additional Instagrams to manage, as they've already created accounts for both of their children.
In September of 2017, Jessica Stam suddenly revealed that she was extremely pregnant. Her baby made her social media debut in December, when Stam was 31, and recently appeared in Stam's own old baby dress.
In the year 2009, the power couple that is Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady not only had two weddings, but also a son named Benjamin. Three years later, their daughter Vivian Lake joined the family, which has been making headlines for its dietary choices ever since.
Just 10 weeks after she gave birth to her son Riley, when she was 19, Jourdan Dunn was already back on the runway. These days, he's now even starring in campaigns with her.
Natasha Poly gave birth to her daughter Aleksandra Christina two years after she married the Dutch businessman Peter Bakker, in a ceremony that lasted three days in Saint-Tropez.
Married to the Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, Lily Aldridge gave birth to her daughter, Dixie Pearl, in 2012, and has of course gone straight back to modeling in the years since.
Arizona Muse and her son Nikko, who pretty immediately started joining her in photo shoots after she had him right at the start of her twenties.
After going off the map for a bit since gaining a cult following in the 2000s, Gemma Ward returned to the runway in 2014—by opening for Prada, no less—less than a year after she gave birth to her daughter. (She and her partner David Letts now also have a son, as of early 2017.)
Doutzen Kroes, who's married to the Dutch DJ Sunnery James Gorré, has two children: a son named Phyllon Joy, and a daughter named Myllena Mae, both of whom were born in Amsterdam.
Like Christy Turlington, Candice Swanepoel, had her son Anacã in 2016, has made a point to work with international maternity care charities. These days, she's back to pregnancy, as evidenced most recently by a very pregnant, very nude selfie.
Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault's duplex apartment in Paris is predictably over-the-top, though the two definitely do have a need for space: It's also home of their five children, who range in age from toddlers to teens.
Before they split after a decade-long engagement earlier this year, Alessandra Ambrosio, and her fiancé had two children: Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix. (She walked the runway of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show just three months after giving birth to the former, and wore the heaviest wings ever made for the show while pregnant with the latter.)
Sasha Pivovarova gave birth to her daughter Mia Isis with her husband Igor Vishnyakov, a photographer who took the photos of Pivovarova that began her modeling career, in May 2012—and of course went on to star in no less than five campaigns (including two for Prada) the next year.
A year into their now two-year long engagement, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed a son named Jack Oscar Statham—the same year that Forbes named Huntington-Whiteley the world's fifth highest paid model.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna has been omnipresent on Teigen's Instagram grid pretty much ever since she was born in 2016. The same will no doubt be true for the son whom Teigen's currently pregnant with.
As of just this month, Miranda Kerr has two sons: Flynn Christopher, with her ex Orlanda Bloom, and the newborn (and future Snapchat heir) Hart, with her current husband Evan Spiegel.