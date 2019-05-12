30 Moms Who Happen to Be Supermodels

It’s not just the ultra-toned physiques of those Victoria’s Secret Angels that have always made them seem so unreal, but also how, almost like a rite of passage, so many of them have babies, then bounce back to the runway seemingly immediately afterward. (Seasoned pro Alessandra Ambrosio, for one, not only walked just three months after giving birth to her first child, but also once walked with the show’s heaviest-ever wings while pregnant with her second.) Of course, the miracle that is supermodel moms is far from just superficial: Names like Natalia Vodianova, who has five children with Antoine Arnault, and Jourdan Dunn, who was a 19-year-old single mom when she returned to the runway just 10 weeks after giving birth, are also clearly top-tier when it comes to time management and multitasking, given the demands of their career’s jet-set lifestyle. Sometimes, it turns out, all that only multiplies with age: Cindy Crawford hasn’t had to just manage her own supermodeldom as of late, but also that of her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber, who’s now topping Kendall Jenner and the Hadids on Instagram. From Coco Rocha and her toddlers, who already have their own Instagrams, to Miranda Kerr’s newborn, who’s already the heir to Snapchat, take a moment to appreciate some of the most impressive model moms around.

1 Slick Woods Photo: @slickwoods. Iconic model Slick Woods famously gave birth to her son, Saphir, just hours after walking in the Savage X Fenty fashion show two days from her dude date. From the runway to 14 hours of labor in the delivery room, Woods wrote on Instagram that women “hold shit down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through.”

2 Kate Upton Photo: @kateupton. Model and actress Kate Upton gave birth to her daughter, Genevieve, in 2018 wit her husband, baseball player Justin Verlander.

3 Tyra Banks Model, actress, and ice cream mogul Tyra Banks is still smizeing, and is a mom to York Banks Asla, who was born via surrogate in 2016 with her then-partner Erik Asla.

4 Karolina Kurkova Married to the actor Archie Drury, Karolina Kurkova has two sons, Tobin Jack and Noah Lee, whom she gave birth to a few years after being named one of the highest-earning models in the world.

5 Coco Rocha Coco Rocha and her husband James Conron not only have two children—a daughter named Ioni and a newborn son named Iver—but also additional Instagrams to manage, as they’ve already created accounts for both of their children.

6 Behati Prinsloo Behati Prinsloo while pregnant with her daughter Gio Grace Levine, who was born this February, with her daughter Dusty Rose Levine, who was born in the fall of 2016. As she put it on International Women’s Day: “Bringing two girls into this world has been my greatest achievement.”

7 Jessica Stam In September of 2017, Jessica Stam suddenly revealed that she was extremely pregnant. Her baby made her social media debut in December, when Stam was 31, and recently appeared in Stam’s own old baby dress.

8 Gisele Bündchen In the year 2009, the power couple that is Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady not only had two weddings, but also a son named Benjamin. Three years later, their daughter Vivian Lake joined the family, which has been making headlines for its dietary choices ever since.

9 Jourdan Dunn Just 10 weeks after she gave birth to her son Riley, when she was 19, Jourdan Dunn was already back on the runway. These days, he’s even starring in campaigns with her.

10 Natasha Poly Natasha Poly gave birth to her daughter Aleksandra Christina two years after she married the Dutch businessman Peter Bakker, in a ceremony that lasted three days in Saint-Tropez.

11 Lily Aldridge Married to the Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, Lily Aldridge gave birth to her daughter, Dixie Pearl, in 2012, and has of course gone straight back to modeling in the years since.

12 Arizona Muse Arizona Muse and her son Nikko, who pretty immediately started joining her in photo shoots after she had him right at the start of her twenties.

13 Gemma Ward After going off the map for a bit since gaining a cult following in the 2000s, Gemma Ward returned to the runway in 2014—by opening for Prada, no less—less than a year after she gave birth to her daughter. (She and her partner David Letts now also have a son, as of early 2017.)

14 Doutzen Kroes Doutzen Kroes, who’s married to the Dutch DJ Sunnery James Gorré, has two children: a son named Phyllon Joy, and a daughter named Myllena Mae, both of whom were born in Amsterdam.

15 Candice Swanepoel Like Christy Turlington, Candice Swanepoel, who had her son Anacã in 2016, has made a point to work with international maternity care charities. These days, she’s back to pregnancy, as evidenced most recently by a very pregnant, very nude selfie.

16 Natalia Vodianova Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault’s duplex apartment in Paris is predictably over-the-top, though the two definitely do have a need for space: It’s also home of their five children, who range in age from toddlers to teens.

17 Alessandra Ambrosio Before they split after a decade-long engagement earlier this year, Alessandra Ambrosio and her fiancé had two children: Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix. (She walked the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just three months after giving birth to the former, and wore the heaviest wings ever made for the show while pregnant with the latter.)

18 Sasha Pivovarova Sasha Pivovarova gave birth to her daughter Mia Isis with her husband Igor Vishnyakov, a photographer who took the photos of Pivovarova that began her modeling career, in May 2012—and of course went on to star in no less than five campaigns (including two for Prada) the next year.

19 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley In 2017, a year into their now two-year-long engagement, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham welcomed a son named Jack Oscar Statham—the same year that Forbes named Huntington-Whiteley the world’s fifth highest-paid model.

20 Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna has been omnipresent on Teigen’s Instagram grid pretty much ever since she was born in 2016. The same will no doubt be true for the son whom Teigen’s currently pregnant with.

21 Miranda Kerr As of just this month, Miranda Kerr has two sons: Flynn Christopher, with her ex Orlanda Bloom, and the newborn (and future Snapchat heir) Hart, with her current husband Evan Spiegel.

22 Kristen McMenamy Photo: @lilymcmenamy. At 56, Kristen McMenamy is still modeling and currently serving us the best Instagram account on that entire app. Her daughter, Lily McMenamy, followed her mother’s footsteps, becoming a supermodel in her own right. The two graced the cover of i-D together in 2020.

23 Lara Stone Photo: @larastone. Dutch supermodel Lara Stone has a son, Alfred, with her ex-husband David Walliams. Alfred was born in 2013, and Stone married David Grieveson in 2021.

24 Gigi Hadid Photo: @gigihadid. Gigi Hadid and her partner, Zayn Malik, welcomed their daughter Khai in 2020. A pandemic baby, Hadid shares images of the baby being raised between New York City and the family’s farm in Pennsylvania.

25 Naomi Campbell via @Naomi The word supermodel was invented for Naomi Campbell. At age 51, she’s working as hard as ever — and becoming a mom for the first time. She hasn’t revealed the name of her daughter, who was born in May 2021, and is already wearing Fendi.

26 Ashley Graham via Ashley's Graham Instagram Supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child, Isaac, in 2020. But her family is still growing — she recently announced that she’s pregnant with their second child.

27 Karlie Kloss Photo: @karliekloss. The multi-talented Karlie Kloss gave birth her to her first child, Levi, in April 2021 with her husband Joshua Kushner. She’s still working as hard as ever, as a runway and campaign model, her Kode With Klossy computer programming bootcamp for girls, and hosting Project Runway.

28 Irina Shayk Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images. Irina Shayk has set the standard for mom street style with her daughter Lea Cooper. She takes her daughter everywhere and her look is always 100% on point.

29 Ming Xi Photo: @mingxi11. Beloved Chinese model Ming Xi and her husband Mario Ho gave birth to their first child, Ronaldo, in 2019.