The pregnant celebrity nude photoshoot is a well-documented phenomenon. (Who could forget Demi Moore on the August 1991 cover of Vanity Fair or Cindy Crawford on W in 1999?) But Candice Swanepoel, Victoria's Secret Angel, decided to give her contribution to the genre with just a simple Instagram post. The 29-year-old model, who is currently pregnant with her second child with fiancé Hermann Nicoli, gathered the glam squad for an impromptu photoshoot to celebrate her six-month marker.

"Body blossoming...the path between spiritual and the physical...aren't women amazing?! #6months," she captioned the photo. Photographer Inge Fonteyne, hair stylist Frankie Foye, and makeup artist Mariel Barrera are all tagged in the shot, proving that even Instagram snaps need some professional help.

Since announcing her second pregnancy in December 2017, Swanepoel has posted numerous photos of her growing belly along with son Anacã, born October 2016. Doing some math, the model was likely pregnant when she walked the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, adding her to a list of others, including Irina Shayk , who have done the same.

It seems like Swanepoel is taking full advantage of her pregnancy glow. As for any concerns about her body post-baby , speaking after giving birth to her first son, she said in an interview, "I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We're amazing creatures." Indeed.

See the sultry photo, below.

