Candice Swanepoel's New Baby Bump, Kaia Gerber's California Glow, And More Of the Best Beauty Moments Of the Week

With just a few days left before the holidays, this week top models and actresses decided to sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. And while a few A-listers still opted for a hint of glam, it was generally all about clean skin and natural waves. Models Winnie Harlow and Lily Aldridge showed of how to relax in style, with Harlow cozying up at the spa, while Aldridge preferred to bask in the sun. Actress Margot Robbie and model Emily Ratajkowski made the case for berry stained lips, while model Kaia Gerber reveled in the sun with loose waves and luminous skin. Models Gigi Hadid and Josephine Skriver opted for outdoor beauty, with Skriver sporting a tousled french braid, while Hadid preferred for a low bun. And leave it to supermodel Candice Swanepoel to announce the news of her second pregnancy in style with radiant skin and flowing waves. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Model Winnie Harlow makes relaxing look effortlessly chic with her natural curls and radiant skin.
@winnieharlow
1/10

@sarasampaio
2/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio pairs her messy top knot with a dramatic smokey eye and nude lip.

@feifeisun
3/10

With her slicked back locks, a sleek cat eye and a vibrant pink lip, model Fei Fei Sun makes the case for polished glamour.

@lilyaldridge
4/10

Model Lily Aldridge makes the case for a tousled high ponytail paired with chic, oversized sunglasses.

@brycescarlett
5/10

Celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett makes Margot Robbie's swept over tousled waves a holiday party go-to look.

@kaiagerber
6/10

Model Kaia Gerber poses in the sun showing off her soft waves and creamy, luminous skin.

@josephineskriver
7/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver proves that a tousled french braid and natural skin is a winter beauty go-to look.

@hungvanngo
8/10

Model Emily Ratajkowski is all about a glamorous monochromatic look with magenta smokey eyes and a glossy mauve lip.

@gigihadid
9/10

Supermodel Gigi Hadid basks in the natural sunlight sporting a low maintenance bun and natural skin.

@angelcandices
10/10

South African beauty Candice Swanepoel radiates with glowing skin and natural waves while announcing her second pregnancy.

