With just a few days left before the holidays , this week top models and actresses decided to sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. And while a few A-listers still opted for a hint of glam, it was generally all about clean skin and natural waves. Models Winnie Harlow and Lily Aldridge showed of how to relax in style, with Harlow cozying up at the spa , while Aldridge preferred to bask in the sun. Actress Margot Robbie and model Emily Ratajkowski made the case for berry stained lips, while model Kaia Gerber reveled in the sun with loose waves and luminous skin. Models Gigi Hadid and Josephine Skriver opted for outdoor beauty, with Skriver sporting a tousled french braid, while Hadid preferred for a low bun. And leave it to supermodel Candice Swanepoel to announce the news of her second pregnancy in style with radiant skin and flowing waves. Here, a look at the best beauty moments of the week.