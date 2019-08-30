Shopping

12 Summer Steals to Splurge on during the Labor Day Weekend Sales

As we find ourselves struck with the end-of-summer blues, it’s the perfect time to indulge in some much needed retail therapy this Labor Day sale season. Celebrating Labor Day weekend with your friends in the Hamptons, but afraid the evening ocean breeze might hold you back from wearing your best party look? Try including the knitted wave sweater from Isabel Marant to keep you feeling cozy. Comfort is one thing, but accessibility is another. Adding the Lirio Trellis pearlescent-acetate bucket bag from Montunas is not only practical, but is also the perfect bag to take on vacation, out shopping, or even a romantic dinner. Trying to get in those last days of wearing white before Labor Day? Check out the wide leg trouser from Jacquemus or the Imogen vinyl ankle boots from Gianvito Rossi. Whatever the occasion is, the below 12 items are the perfect Labor Day Sale pieces to help you ease out of summer and into the fall.
Photographer: Mikael Jansson
Stylist: Edward Enninful
1/13
2/13

Isabel Marant

Cozy up with this knitted wave sweater from Isabel Marant this Labor Day.

Buy now: Isabel Marant sweater, $330, farfetch.com.

3/13

Balenciaga

Add some bling to your Labor Day evening with these chain link drop earrings from Balenciaga.

Buy now: Balenciaga earring, $385, matchesfashion.com.

4/13

Eve

Be sure to snag this denim skirt from Eve Denim this Labor Day sale season.

Buy now: Eve Denim skirt, $142, farfetch.com.

5/13

Gianvito Rossi

Wear white after Labor Day with these Gianvito Rossi vinyl ankle boots.

Buy now: Gianvito Rossi boot, $555, mythersa.com.

6/13

Haight

Don’t stash away your swimsuits for the summer just yet, especially when Haight’s chic one shoulder ‘Marcella’ suit is on sale this Labor Day.

Buy now: Haight swimsuit, $148, mytheresa.com.

7/13

Jacquemus

You can never go wrong with a great white jean. Case in point with this wide leg model from Jacquemus.

Buy now: Jacquemus jean, $180, farfetch.com.

8/13

Maison Margiela

Channel your inner cowgirl this Labor Day with these western boots from Maison Margiela.

Buy now: Margiela boot, $642, fwrd.com.

9/13

Staud

Staud’s cheery ‘Esther’ top will solve any end-of-summer blues.

Buy now: Staud shirt, $122, staud.clothing.

10/13

Montunas

For wherever your next trip may take you, the ultimate vacation tote from Montunas is on sale this Labor Day.

Buy now: Montunas bag, $238, matchesfashion.com.

11/13

Naadam

Find yourself wrapped up in style with Naadam’s tie-dye cashmere sweater this Labor Day weekend.

Buy now: Naadam sweater, $231, bloomingdales.com.

12/13

The Upside

The old saying, ‘shorts-are-the-new skirt’, has never been truer than with this chic pair from The Upside.

Buy now: The Upside short, $58, farfetch.com.

13/13

Eytys

Embrace your fiery side this Labor Day with Eytys' cherry red jean.

Buy now: Eytys jean, $203, mytheresa.com.

Keywords

Labor DayW ShoppingSummer Shopping