Lady Gaga's Pink Eyeshadow, Ariana Grande's Major Ponytail, And More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

She's back! After a few months of silence from Lady Gaga, the singer has resurfaced, and she's more fashionable than ever. This week, Gaga was seen around New York City in a number of throwback ensembles that were part-Old Hollywood, part classic Gaga quirk. Of course, she had the makeup to go with it, including a dramatic, Edie Sedgwick--esque exaggerated eye complete with pink eyeshadow. Meanwhile, fellow popstar Ariana Grande is gearing up to release her new album, and is donning her signature high ponytail, now a shade of platinum, to go with it, while Dua Lipa continues her chart reign, this time wearing a pink wig on her Instagram account (perhaps to disguise herself from all her newfound fans?) Here, a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Lady Gaga wears pink eyeshadow and a matching lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
1/10

Lady Gaga wears pink eyeshadow and a matching lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/10

Ariana Grande wears a platinum ponytail. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/10

Bella Hadid wears a dramatic cat-eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/10

Taylor Hill wears a high-bun and scrunchie. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/10

Gal Gadot wears a glossy red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/10

Grace Elizabeth wears a head full of curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/10

Zoey Deutch wears a bold red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/10

Hailey Baldwin wears rose gold hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/10

Kylie Jenner wears a messy bob and striking red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/10

Dua Lipa wears a candy pink wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Lady GagaAriana GrandeBeauty