She's back! After a few months of silence from Lady Gaga, the singer has resurfaced , and she's more fashionable than ever. This week, Gaga was seen around New York City in a number of throwback ensembles that were part-Old Hollywood, part classic Gaga quirk. Of course, she had the makeup to go with it, including a dramatic, Edie Sedgwick--esque exaggerated eye complete with pink eyeshadow. Meanwhile, fellow popstar Ariana Grande is gearing up to release her new album, and is donning her signature high ponytail, now a shade of platinum , to go with it, while Dua Lipa continues her chart reign, this time wearing a pink wig on her Instagram account (perhaps to disguise herself from all her newfound fans?) Here, a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.