Since they tied the knot exactly four years ago this week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have showered each other with lavish vacations, string orchestra performances, and, of course, flower wall after flower wall. In honor of their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, however, Kardashian West stepped up her gift-giving game, offering her husband not another material item to fill up their brutally minimalist home, but rather a newly blonde wife. In her defense, it's probably a lot easier and less expensive to bleach your hair instead of spending hours trying to figure out what to get the man who has everything.

"Went blonde again for my anniversary it's @kanyewest's favorite 🔥💋🔥" Kardashian captioned a video on Twitter on Thursday in which she shows off her long, pin-straight platinum hair through a filter adorning her with a crown of flame emojis. In a similar video posted on her Instagram Story shortly after, Kardashian West says, "Hi, I'm back blonde. Kanye's favorite is blonde, so I did it for our anniversary."

This isn't the first time Kardashian West has heeded her husband's style tips: In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that West "sent me a whole email like, 'You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It's all about tiny little glasses,'" prompting her to ditch all her oversized shades in favor of the comically narrow micro-specs that have divided style fiends in Calabasas and beyond.

Kardashian West also paid tribute to her and West's anniversary by posting a sweet pic on Instagram of the pair on their wedding day at the 16th-century Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. "4 years down and forever to go....Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I'm so lucky. I can't wait for forever... Happy Anniversary," she captioned the shot.

West, too, commemorated the special day by turning to social media. "Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I'm deeply grateful and purely happy 😊," he tweeted, then followed it up with a video of Kardashian West dancing in her Selena costume from last Halloween. "🔥🔥🔥 This is one of my favorite moments," he wrote, perhaps prompting his wife to make a mental note to simply don that costume instead of dunking her whole head in a vat of bleach next year.

