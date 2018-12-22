Party People

Lily-Rose Depp Managed to Make Jeans and a T-Shirt Red Carpet Appropriate

As evidenced by our list of the best red carpet moments of the year, 2018 was all about sparkle, feathers, and over-the-top glam. But when you are one of the world's coolest teenagers, the usual rules don't apply. Enter Lily-Rose Depp, the model/actress and rumored girlfriend of one Timothée Chalamet, who eschewed the typical sartorial rules at the premiere of her new film L’homme Fidele in Paris, opting for a floral print top and jeans. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and Sandra Bullock got a bit more festive with their own red carpet looks, wearing an Erdem suit and a very holiday-friendly Martin Grant gown, respectively. Here, all the famous people and what they wore at the best parties of the week.
&quot;L&#39;Homme Fidele&quot; : Paris Premiere At MK2 Bibliotheque
Lily-Rose Depp attends "L'Homme Fidele" Premiere at Mk2 Bibliotheque on December 17, 2018 in Paris, France.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend The Cinema Society With FIJI Water, Lindt Chocolate, Entertainment Weekly & People Host A Screening Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns” at SVA Theater on December 17, 2018 in New York.

Martha Stewart attends The Cinema Society With FIJI Water, Lindt Chocolate, Entertainment Weekly & People Host A Screening Of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns” at SVA Theater on December 17, 2018 in New York.

Sandra Bullock attends the New York Special Screening Of The Netflix Film "BIRD BOX" at Alice Tully Hall on December 17, 2018 in New York City.

Rosa Salazar attends the New York Special Screening Of The Netflix Film "BIRD BOX" at Alice Tully Hall on December 17, 2018 in New York City.

Chloë Sevigny attends the Saint Laurent Presents "Belle De Jour" 50th Anniversary Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 19, 2018 in New York City.

Catherine Deneuve and Chiara Mastroiannia attend the Saint Laurent Presents "Belle De Jour" 50th Anniversary Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 19, 2018 in New York City.

Felicity Jones attends the dinner celebrating "On The Basis Of Sex", hosted by Lingua Franca, Cle de Peau Beaute, and Woman in the World at The Waverly Inn on December 17, 2018 in New York City.

Jennifer Garner and Misty Copeland attend American Ballet Theatre's Annual Holiday Benefit at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 17, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Johnny Velour and Sasha Velour attend ACRIA's annual Holiday Dinner in New York, New York.

Dua Lipa poses backstage at the 'Ellie Goulding for Streets Of London' charity gig at The SSE Arena Wembley on December 20, 2018 in London, England.

