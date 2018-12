As evidenced by our list of the best red carpet moments of the year, 2018 was all about sparkle, feathers, and over-the-top glam. But when you are one of the world's coolest teenagers, the usual rules don't apply. Enter Lily-Rose Depp , the model/actress and rumored girlfriend of one Timothée Chalamet , who eschewed the typical sartorial rules at the premiere of her new film L’homme Fidele in Paris, opting for a floral print top and jeans. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and Sandra Bullock got a bit more festive with their own red carpet looks, wearing an Erdem suit and a very holiday-friendly Martin Grant gown, respectively. Here, all the famous people and what they wore at the best parties of the week.