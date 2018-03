Margot Robbie's Glittery Eyeshadow, Irina Shayk's Berry-Stained Lip, and More of the Best Beauty Looks of the Week

With spring just around the corner, our favorite A-listers proved this week that they are ready for the new season. Take it from model Candice Swanepoel and actress Zoë Kravitz , who stepped out with pale pink lipstick, or model Irina Shayk who rocked a berry-stained pout, that lip color is in. Or models Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge , who made the case for easy glamour with smoky eyeshadow and beachy waves. Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Margot Robbie stunned with silver glittery eyeshadow, and models Georgia Fowler and Bella Hadid prove that wide-rimmed headbands as the ultimate hair accessory. Here, a closer look at those beauty moments and more of the best of the week.