Best of Instagram

Margot Robbie's Glittery Eyeshadow, Irina Shayk's Berry-Stained Lip, and More of the Best Beauty Looks of the Week

With spring just around the corner, our favorite A-listers proved this week that they are ready for the new season. Take it from model Candice Swanepoel and actress Zoë Kravitz, who stepped out with pale pink lipstick, or model Irina Shayk who rocked a berry-stained pout, that lip color is in. Or models Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge, who made the case for easy glamour with smoky eyeshadow and beachy waves. Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Margot Robbie stunned with silver glittery eyeshadow, and models Georgia Fowler and Bella Hadid prove that wide-rimmed headbands as the ultimate hair accessory. Here, a closer look at those beauty moments and more of the best of the week.
Australian beauty Margot Robbie makes the case for glittery eyeshadow, a bold brow, and a pale pink lip.
@brycescarlett
1/10

Australian beauty Margot Robbie makes the case for glittery eyeshadow, a bold brow, and a pale pink lip.

@golden-barbie
2/10

Model Jasmine Sanders' beachy waves and bronzed cheekbones are a fresh take for spring.

@irinashayk
3/10

Russian beauty Irina Shayk paired a bold brow with berry-stained lips.

@georgiafowler
4/10

Model Georgia Fowler flaunts her beachside glamour, wearing her messy up do with a wide headband and sun-kissed cheeks.

@angelcandices
5/10

South African beauty Candice Swanepoel's perfectly tousled high ponytail shows off her glowing skin.

@zoeisabellakravitz
6/10

Actress Zoë Kravitz shows off her long braids on the set of Big Little Lies.

@bellahadid
7/10

Supermodel Bella Hadid channeled Brigitte Bardot with retro hair and a sleek cat eye.

@hungvanngo
8/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge looked stunning with a contoured cheekbone, smoky eye, and tousled hair.

@shaymitchell
9/10

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell rocked a bold maroon lip with her dark sunnies.

@karliekloss
10/10

Model Karlie Kloss looks angelic with soft, polished waves and a bold brow.

Keywords

Margot RobbieSmokey EyeIrina ShaykCandice SwanepoelZoe Kravitz