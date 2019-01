Men's fashion week has always been a bit sleepier than its womenswear—or, increasingly, gender-fluid —counterpart, but from the look of the front rows this season, fall 2019, you'd be hard pressed to tell. Things started off with a bang from the very start in Milan when the Netflix universe once again collided , thanks to a union of Kiernan Shipka, aka Sabrina the Teenage Witch, sitting front row with Stranger Things' Noah Schnapps at Fendi, where they were joined by an extremely cozy looking Luca Guadagnino . Over at Paris Men's Week, Timothée Chalamet and Frank Ocean reunited, promptly sending the internet into a frenzy , but they weren't the only ones who wanted to take a look at the week's most standout wears, including Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton bag that glows in the dark . The Beckhams brought a whole family's worth of enthusiasm to the London shows—plus Brooklyn's girlfriend , Hana Cross. And after celebrating her 45th birthday in London, Kate Moss and her boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck headed on to Paris so that Moss could once again reunite with Naomi Campbell in the name of Dior Homme designer Kim Jones. Indeed, by the final week, the front rows were packed enough that some had to squeeze in with everyone from Robert Pattinson to Thom Yorke to Lily Allen to Laura Dern.