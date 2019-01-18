Fashion Week

See What Timothée Chalamet, Frank Ocean, Kate Moss, and Laura Dern Wore to Men's Fashion Week

Men's fashion week has always been a bit sleepier than its womenswear—or, increasingly, gender-fluid—counterpart, but from the look of the front rows this season, fall 2019, you'd be hard pressed to tell. Things started off with a bang from the very start in Milan when the Netflix universe once again collided, thanks to a union of Kiernan Shipka, aka Sabrina the Teenage Witch, sitting front row with Stranger Things' Noah Schnapps at Fendi, where they were joined by an extremely cozy looking Luca Guadagnino. Over at Paris Men's Week, Timothée Chalamet and Frank Ocean reunited, promptly sending the internet into a frenzy, but they weren't the only ones who wanted to take a look at the week's most standout wears, including Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton bag that glows in the dark. The Beckhams brought a whole family's worth of enthusiasm to the London shows—plus Brooklyn's girlfriend, Hana Cross. And after celebrating her 45th birthday in London, Kate Moss and her boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck headed on to Paris so that Moss could once again reunite with Naomi Campbell in the name of Dior Homme designer Kim Jones. Indeed, by the final week, the front rows were packed enough that some had to squeeze in with everyone from Robert Pattinson to Thom Yorke to Lily Allen to Laura Dern.
David and Victoria Beckham.
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kiernan Shipka attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Timothee Chalamet attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Count Nikolai von Bismarck and Model Kate Moss attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Naomi Campbell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Noah Schnapp attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maisie Williams is seen on the street during Paris Men's Fashion Week wearing pastel pink jacket with black shoulder bag and black pants with brown boots on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Laura Dern attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Thom Yorke (R) and Dajana Roncione (L) attend the Undercover Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Winnie Harlow and Quincy Taylor Brown attend the Ermenegildo Zegna show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 11, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kid Cudi attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lilly Allen attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Skepta attends the Fashion East show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 6, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Timothee Chalamet and Frank Ocean attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Moss is seen on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Luca Guadagnino attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Actor Timothee Chalamet and Stylist Virgil Abloh pose after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

(L-R) Hana Cross, Brooklyn and David Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Michele Lamy attends the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maria Borges attends the Ermenegildo Zegna show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 11, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Noomi Rapace attends the Astrid Andersen show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 on January 06, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rapper Offset attends the Fumito Ganryu Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Will Poulter attends Prada F/W19 Men's and Women's Fashion Show on January 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Luke Evans attends the Versace show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 12, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Chiara Ferragni attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Stylist Virgil Abloh and Natalia Vodianova attend the Berluti Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

