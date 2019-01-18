David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kiernan Shipka attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Count Nikolai von Bismarck and Model Kate Moss attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Naomi Campbell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Noah Schnapp attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Maisie Williams is seen on the street during Paris Men's Fashion Week wearing pastel pink jacket with black shoulder bag and black pants with brown boots on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Robert Pattinson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Laura Dern attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Thom Yorke (R) and Dajana Roncione (L) attend the Undercover Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Winnie Harlow and Quincy Taylor Brown attend the Ermenegildo Zegna show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 11, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kid Cudi attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lilly Allen attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Skepta attends the Fashion East show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 6, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet and Frank Ocean attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kate Moss is seen on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Luca Guadagnino attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Actor Timothee Chalamet and Stylist Virgil Abloh pose after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
(L-R) Hana Cross, Brooklyn and David Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Michele Lamy attends the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Maria Borges attends the Ermenegildo Zegna show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 11, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Noomi Rapace attends the Astrid Andersen show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 on January 06, 2019 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rapper Offset attends the Fumito Ganryu Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 15, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Will Poulter attends Prada F/W19 Men's and Women's Fashion Show on January 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Luke Evans attends the Versace show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 12, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Chiara Ferragni attends the Fendi show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on January 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Stylist Virgil Abloh and Natalia Vodianova attend the Berluti Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.