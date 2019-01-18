After days of staying clear of men's fashion week in London and Paris, preferring to romp around those cities instead, Kate Moss took a break from shopping at Chanel and sightseeing to drop in on the Dior Homme's fall 2019 show in Paris, which she took in from the front row. Also in attendance—and right at her side—was her longtime pal Naomi Campbell , who's also a known fan and friend of Dior Homme's new designer, Kim Jones. In fact, it's exactly one year to the day since the supers last lent him their support, reuniting on the runway to give his final show as artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear a proper send-off.

One thing in particular has changed for Campbell in the intervening year: After decades of keeping it pin straight, she's taken up showing off her natural hair . This Friday, she carried right on with changing things up, showing up to Dior's venue—a plaza below the Eiffel Tower outfitted with a conveyer-belt-turned-runway that benevolently reprieved models of having to actually walk—with a head of bouncy curls and a even a few highlights, in place of her signature middle part. There's no question that she outshined the house's "muse ," Robert Pattinson , who showcased a true variety of textures and tendrils that suggested he's been picking up some styling tips from his maybe-girlfriend , the model-slash-actress Suki Waterhouse.

Pinterest Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell at Dior Homme's fall 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week Men's, January 2019. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

But not even Campbell could outshine Moss, who's somehow been glowing more than ever in the wake of her 45th birthday, which she celebrated earlier this week with a night out in London , outfitted in a fur jacket and miniskirt (plus some arm candy in the form of her boyfriend, 30-year-old Count Nikolai von Bismarck, who also tagged along to Dior). And, more specifically, even the reunion photos of Campbell and Moss couldn't outshine one captivating video that managed to capture her glow—even though it was taken when front-row photographers were bombarding her with flash after flash.

Moss was so luminous, in fact, that when she asked one photographer if the light was okay, he responded with just three words: "It doesn't matter." You don't even have to click play to see that he was telling the truth; the lighting may have been harsh, but Moss still managed to look somewhat angelic—even when she lets out a rather startling cackle—with a head of blonde hair that looked straight from the salon and cheekbones prominent enough to cast a shadow. You know that feeling when you're in a dressing room so brightly lit it's as if to intentionally highlight your blemishes and pores? Well, it's no surprise if Moss does not; there wasn't a wrinkle in sight on her apparently ultra-smooth skin, which she took care to show off from several angles.

Not that, of course, she really needed to; it's hard to imagine that any of the photographers could have gotten a bad shot. (Sorry, Rob—better luck next time.)

Pinterest Robert Pattinson at Dior Homme's fall 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week Men's, January 2019. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

