Kate Moss 's 45th birthday is technically Wednesday, but she got the celebrations started early Tuesday night by stepping out with her on-and-off boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck and a bevy of her closest friends, including designer Stella McCartney, actress Liv Tyler, entrepreneur (and mother of current It girl Anais Gallagher ) Meg Mathews, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, actress Sadie Frost, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful in tow.

Moss dressed in all black for the occasion, but her outfit wasn't exactly mourning the years that have passed. She paired a miniskirt with a fur jacket and a leather corset-style belt for the outing. The location for the outing? China Tang, the high-end dim sum restaurant located in the notoriously ritzy hotel the Dorchester in London's Mayfair neighborhood.

According to the IG stories of those in attendance, Moss had rented out a private room at the restaurant, and adorned it in gold foil balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday." But the highlight of the evening appeared to have been the cake which was adorned with replicas of Moss's many Vogue covers (well, with all apologies to the rest of Condé Nast International, just her British Vogue covers... though the complete global collection of her various Vogue covers might be too much for any single cake. She has at least 117 of them). At the bottom of the plate the cake was served on: the phrase "no fee no me" in chocolate icing. Unlike Linda Evangelista, Moss isn't putting a dollar amount on how much it takes to get her out of bed in the morning, but she's making it clear she wants to get paid.

The party has added some tabloid clarity to the status of her relationship with von Bismarck, a close friend of Princess Beatrice. Moss and the young noble have been on and off for years since her divorce from Jamie Hince, but it would definitely appears that they're decidedly back on for the moment.

