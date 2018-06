The Best Looks From the Men's Spring 2019 Collections, From Louis Vuitton to Saint Laurent

With the state of affairs in what seems like a cyclical crisis mode , it appeared the men’s designers were in search of happiness for their Spring 2019 runway collections. Delving into everything from shorts that barely grazed the top of the thigh to plastic pool toys as furniture, rainbow catwalks, and slinky fabrics, the best shows brought a brash sense of promiscuity. An almost untouchable word at the moment, the term “sexy” has been brushed aside in the fashion world of late, but the designers who touched on this concept felt bold and the pieces unquestionably desirable. Also fresh for the season was a buzzy rotation of talent at the top houses, with Virgil Abloh’s debut at Louis Vuitton , Kris Van Assche at Berluti, and Kim Jones at Dior Homme bringing energy and anticipation for the new season. Here, we recap the best looks so far.