The Best Looks From the Men's Spring 2019 Collections, From Louis Vuitton to Saint Laurent

A jarring clash of prints, bike shorts, and vintage-feeling denim, Martine Rose’s spring 2019 show, set outside in a quiet neighborhood in London, felt oddly poetic. Bringing life to '80s and '90s references, her discerning eye found a way to make them feel new and entirely covetable.
A new dawn at Louis Vuitton under the creative direction of Off-White’s Virgil Alboh marks a major shift in the luxury men’s market. Streetwear and high fashion converged over a rainbow runway lined with an ultraexclusive crowd of celebrities, including the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Accessories soon to skyrocket in price on eBay were aplenty, but the look that stood out was a classic camel leather trench that leads one to believe that luxury staples will still find their home among the hype.
Beneath the glowing backdrop of New York City’s skyline, Saint Laurent built a grandiose marble and chrome structure to showcase a slew of elaborate jackets, sequined disco trousers, and quite a lot of metallic body glitter when the finale of skinny boys lapped the runway. The headlining look was modeled by Paul Hameline, including the house’s new flared trouser, a provocative sheer blouse, and a retro leather jacket.
Versace, Versace, Versace…the house of the moment has delved back into its roots of archival prints and its pillar of sexuality yet again. However, this season felt sexier than ever with sleekly parted hair, patent trousers, and shrunken silk shirts paired with complementary gold chains.
Great minds think alike, and it seems Miuccia and Donatella were in the same headspace. Again, barely there short shorts were the grand idea, whether paired with novelty printed half-zip knits or a suede blazer. The silhouette went from feeling slightly garish to heavily desirable within seconds, especially when combined with the house’s playful new rendition of a boat shoe.
Coincidentally inspired by Vernon Panton, the late Danish interiors designer that also influenced the theme of Miuccia Prada’s spring 2019 show, Dries Van Noten created a colorful collaboration directly utilizing Panton's archival prints. The first look seemed to sum up the positive mood of the show, with a mere swim short in a loud midcentury vertical-wave print.
Francesco Risso, know for his childlike sensibility, infused his spring 2019 men’s collection with animated looks riffing on Olympic athletes. Heavy doses of color, print, and textured mohair knits felt sprightly and surprisingly wearable. The unexpected cast, a mix of unusual characters that he is becoming known for introducing among his dewey models, also shows his lean toward a friendly feeling of inclusiveness, a welcome thought for today’s times.
After a grand debut with Diesel’s Red Tag Project in Milan, Glenn Martens came home to Paris to showcase his main collection, with his vision unquestionably transferring from one to the next. A man with an unerring direction, his complicated shapes and unexpected renditions of normal staples kept constant, but this time with some surprising colors and fabrications. A couple of highlights included a mixed-print silk cabana shirt and a deep red leather coat with architectural incisions.
Always a trend at the house, Fendi’s logo mania felt cheeky and fresh when emblazoned on a short short and silk cabana shirt. What's best to pair with the over-the-top combination? Fendi logo accessories, of course.
Among the screen printing and shiny fabrics, a standout knit always seems to steal the show at Raf Simons. Here, the perfect shetland sweater pairs pleasantly with a shrunken trouser and heavy soled shoe.
Charles Jeffrey has once again proven himself with a controlled vision for his collection that blends a mix of tailoring, military references, Scottish heritage, and of course his queer-club-scene roots. Each more elaborate than the last, almost every look was accessorized with an outlandish prop and a heavy dose of energy.