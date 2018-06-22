The Best Looks From the Men's Spring 2019 Collections, From Louis Vuitton to Saint Laurent

A new dawn at Louis Vuitton under the creative direction of Off-White’s Virgil Alboh marks a major shift in the luxury men’s market. Streetwear and high fashion converged over a rainbow runway lined with an ultraexclusive crowd of celebrities, including the likes of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Accessories soon to skyrocket in price on eBay were aplenty, but the look that stood out was a classic camel leather trench that leads one to believe that luxury staples will still find their home among the hype.