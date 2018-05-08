Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018: See What Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Priyanka Chopra Changed Into for the After Parties

This year's Met Gala theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," was a mighty one. There were plenty of halos, lots of chainmail, and even a life-size pair of angel wings, courtesy of Katy Perry. It was a dramatic turnout that will certainly make for one of the most memorable red carpets for quite some time. But what equals red carpet gold does not necessarily equal the most comfortable ensembles, so when the celebs head out for the late-night party scene, there are plenty of major wardrobe changes taking place. Here, take a look at what everyone changed into after the 2018 Met Gala.
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 08, 2018
Bella Hadid is seen on May 08, 2018 in New York City.

Paris Jackson attends the Balmain after party at Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel at on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Tiffany Haddish attends the Balmain after party at Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel at on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Issa Rae attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala after party at the Standard Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Tessa Thompson attends the Balmain after party at Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel at on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Janelle Monae attends the Balmain after party at Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel at on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Yara Shahidi attends the Balmain after party at Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel at on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Lily Collins attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala after party at the Standard Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Gabrielle Union attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala after party at the Standard Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Eiza Gonzalez, Deepika Padukone and Prabal Gurung attend the Balmain after party at Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel at on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Trevor Noah attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala after party at the Standard Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are seen at the Balmain after party at Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel at on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Ashley Graham is seen on May 07, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Clickpix/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Priyanka Chopra attends Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala after party at the Standard Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

