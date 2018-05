This year's Met Gala theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," was a mighty one. There were plenty of halos , lots of chainmail, and even a life-size pair of angel wings, courtesy of Katy Perry. It was a dramatic turnout that will certainly make for one of the most memorable red carpets for quite some time. But what equals red carpet gold does not necessarily equal the most comfortable ensembles, so when the celebs head out for the late-night party scene, there are plenty of major wardrobe changes taking place. Here, take a look at what everyone changed into after the 2018 Met Gala.