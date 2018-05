Predictably enough for a night that brought together the fashion industry and the aesthetics of Catholic Church, there was no shortage of headdresses to be found at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night, which naturally starred Rihanna as the Pope. Even those who all wore headpieces, though, managed to stand apart by how they styled what came below, whether in the form of makeup like Cara Delevingne's bright yellow accents; embellishments like Lily Collins's and SZA's appliqué tears; or hairstyles like Cardi B's unabashedly bushy locks. The hair of Kendall Jenner and Sarah Jessica Parker, on the other hand, saw a sudden growth spurt—perhaps to karmically make up for the loss of Jennifer Lopez's mermaid locks. And while there's some commitment to admire in Bella Hadid's choice to have a veil literally sewn into her hair, it's hard not to find appeal in the other extreme, as showcased by Frances McDormand : Rather than fussing with her makeup and hair, she simply obscured pretty much her entire face and let the milliner Philip Treacy do the work. See their looks and more that stood out on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala, here.