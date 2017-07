Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger isn't just a rock star on stage, where he's still busting moves even in his seventies, the now 74-year-old Jagger also happens to be a rock star at social media. He was an early Instagram adopter back in 2013, but while last year his follower count was still in the hundreds of thousands, it's since hit over a million—no doubt due to the fact that the man sure knows how to strike a pose. He sings (with his dog), he plays soccer with the pros, he posts drool-worthy throwbacks, he hangs with everyone from Ed Sheeran to his favorite old tree in Richmond Park, and, perhaps most importantly, he's also one of the reigning kings of fashion daddies . His ballerina girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and their newborn son haven't made any appearance on his account (yet!), but here are 16 illustrious reasons to follow Jagger on his 74th birthday.