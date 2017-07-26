Celebrities

Mick Jagger, 74-Year-Old Instagram Rock Star, Spends His Free Time Bowling and Hanging with Ed Sheeran

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger isn't just a rock star on stage, where he's still busting moves even in his seventies, the now 74-year-old Jagger also happens to be a rock star at social media. He was an early Instagram adopter back in 2013, but while last year his follower count was still in the hundreds of thousands, it's since hit over a million—no doubt due to the fact that the man sure knows how to strike a pose. He sings (with his dog), he plays soccer with the pros, he posts drool-worthy throwbacks, he hangs with everyone from Ed Sheeran to his favorite old tree in Richmond Park, and, perhaps most importantly, he's also one of the reigning kings of fashion daddies. His ballerina girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and their newborn son haven't made any appearance on his account (yet!), but here are 16 illustrious reasons to follow Jagger on his 74th birthday.
1/16

2/16

Joining in on the fun on the way to the 2016 European Championship.

3/16

An expert at throwbacks, here Jagger wishes his followers a happy Thanksgiving in "the nearest thing I have to a pilgrim's hat."

4/16

Mick Jagger and a fan...

5/16

"Bowling in Nashville. Don't ask me my score !"

6/16

Accepting the passage of time with his "favorite tree in Richmond Park: "There seem to be some branches missing this year."

7/16

Emerging from the Glastonbury tour bus.

8/16

Ready to rock.

9/16

Sound check before his São Paulo show.

10/16

A renaissance man keeping company with two ladies dreamed up by John Currin.

11/16

Posing in front of a classic car in Cuba.

12/16

Pit stop while hiking near San Diego.

13/16

He's always been a well-coordinated man.

14/16

And still knows how to put on a good show.

15/16

Proving really might be the best form of exercise while onstage in Pittsburgh.

16/16

Going back to his James Dean days in the '70s, as captured by Dominique Tarle.

