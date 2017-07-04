Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, and More Set the Standard for Perfectly Curated, Instagrammable Fourth of July Holidays

Reese Witherspoon prepares a color-coordinated July 4th brunch while on holiday with her family, July 2017.
Victoria's Secret model Rachel Hilbert took off for the Hamptons to celebrate the holiday weekend in Sag Harbor, New York, July 2017.
Kendall Jenner proves just about anything works for a Fourth of July beach uniform if you try hard enough.
January Jones goes all-in on the Americana uniform for her Fourth of July celebrations, July 2017.
... As does Nicki Minaj.
Model and activist Liya Kebede designed her own Fourth of July uniform, courtesy of her sustainable brand Lemlem, July 2017.
Martha Stewart's pool is lined with tiny American flags—a sure sign it's time for a party.
Model and artist Zuzu Tadeushuk posted a selfie in a red t-shirt captioned, "Getting excited for the fourth. Love America rn."
As Chrissy Teigen demonstrates, some good, old-fashioned sponsored content is peak Americana. The model and budding celebrity chef sets up a Smirnoff spread for the July 4th holiday, July 2017.
Martha Stewart is well-prepared for the holiday with a giant inflatable turtle, just the thing for an Independence Day poolside lounge.
Actress Anna Baryshnikov posted a throwback photo captioned "en vacances" before jetting off for the long weekend, July 2017.
Though supermodel Karlie Kloss is at Paris Couture this weekend, she still remembered to post an über-patriotic shot from a WSJ editorial—with a cameo appearance by SpaceX, because what's more American than privately funded space exploration?
Model Kuoth Wiel opted for classic red, white, and blue while wandering New York on the 4th of July, 2017.
Lena Dunham wrote, "Wishing you all a star spangled peace filled holiday with a touch of inappropriate under to outer garment ratio."
Photographer Wolfgang Tillmans headed over to Fire Island, documenting the scene over the July 4th weekend.
Marc Jacob posed with Jasper Johns's "Three Flags" in celebration of the Fourth of July, 2017.