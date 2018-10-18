Behold: The Most Extravagant, Colorful, and Truly Over-the-Top Jewels of the Season

Now that fall is here, so is several months of heavy grey and brown layers (all the better to match the gloomy weather). But one way to see the brighter side of things? Gloriously colorful, over-the-top jewels that will perk up anyone who catches a glimpse. After all, who can turn down a pair of show-stopping turquoise earrings, or a ruby bangle? And when paired against some basic household items, the charm of it all–no pun intended—is heightened all the more. Who says extravagance can’t be down-to-earth? Here, check out the best jewels of the season.
Photograph by Marius Hansen; Styled by Rickie De Sole; Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener.
Clockwise from top: Dior Fine Jewelry diamond, sapphire, ruby, emerald, tourmaline, tsavorite garnet, and gold earrings; Van Cleef & Arpels diamond, sapphire, turquoise, and gold earring; Chopard diamond, sapphire, black opal, tourmaline, spinel, garnet, and gold earrings; Cartier diamond and platinum earring.

Photograph by Marius Hansen; Styled by Rickie De Sole; Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener.
From top: Piaget diamond, sapphire, opal, tourmaline, spinel, spessartite, and gold necklace; Chanel Fine Jewelry ruby, diamond, and gold bracelet; Boucheron diamond and titanium ring.

Photograph by Marius Hansen; Styled by Rickie De Sole; Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener.
Tiffany & Co. diamond and platinum necklace and bracelet.

Photograph by Marius Hansen; Styled by Rickie De Sole; Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener.
Bulgari gold, ruby, and diamond necklace.

Photograph by Marius Hansen; Styled by Rickie De Sole; Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener.
Clockwise from top: Louis Vuitton diamond, tsavorite garnet, and gold bracelet; Messika Paris gold and diamond earrings; Reza gold and diamond ring; De Beers gold and diamond bracelet.

Photograph by Marius Hansen; Styled by Rickie De Sole; Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener.
From top: Buccellati diamond, emerald, ruby, sapphire, and gold bracelet; David Yurman diamond, pearl, and gold necklace.

Photograph by Marius Hansen; Styled by Rickie De Sole; Set design by Lilly Marthe Ebener. Photography Assistant: Gabriele Renna; Set Assistant: Lise Lemasson.
Chanel Fine Jewelry sapphire, diamond, tourmaline, tsavorite garnet, and gold necklace.

