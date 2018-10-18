Behold: The Most Extravagant, Colorful, and Truly Over-the-Top Jewels of the Season

Clockwise from top: Dior Fine Jewelry diamond, sapphire, ruby, emerald, tourmaline, tsavorite garnet, and gold earrings; Van Cleef & Arpels diamond, sapphire, turquoise, and gold earring; Chopard diamond, sapphire, black opal, tourmaline, spinel, garnet, and gold earrings; Cartier diamond and platinum earring.
From top: Piaget diamond, sapphire, opal, tourmaline, spinel, spessartite, and gold necklace; Chanel Fine Jewelry ruby, diamond, and gold bracelet; Boucheron diamond and titanium ring.
Tiffany & Co. diamond and platinum necklace and bracelet.
Bulgari gold, ruby, and diamond necklace.
Clockwise from top: Louis Vuitton diamond, tsavorite garnet, and gold bracelet; Messika Paris gold and diamond earrings; Reza gold and diamond ring; De Beers gold and diamond bracelet.
From top: Buccellati diamond, emerald, ruby, sapphire, and gold bracelet; David Yurman diamond, pearl, and gold necklace.
Chanel Fine Jewelry sapphire, diamond, tourmaline, tsavorite garnet, and gold necklace.