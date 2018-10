Behold: The Most Extravagant, Colorful, and Truly Over-the-Top Jewels of the Season

Now that fall is here, so is several months of heavy grey and brown layers (all the better to match the gloomy weather). But one way to see the brighter side of things? Gloriously colorful, over-the-top jewels that will perk up anyone who catches a glimpse. After all, who can turn down a pair of show-stopping turquoise earrings , or a ruby bangle? And when paired against some basic household items, the charm of it all–no pun intended—is heightened all the more. Who says extravagance can’t be down-to-earth? Here, check out the best jewels of the season.