Agmes
- These sculptural gold hoops are the perfect go-to statement earring. Agmes gold hoops, $440, modaoperandi.com.
Givenchy
- Givenchy’s new zodiac-inspired jewelry collection includes these earrings, which can also be converted into a necklace. Givenchy, $590, givenchy.com.
Anita Ko
- This statement style with a diamond adornment is the perfect hoop to add to your collection. Anita Ko hoops, $3,150, anitako.com.
Anissa Kermiche
- Sold as a single, this diamond earring features three pearls and a chain drop to create a unique hoop to wear day to night. Anissa Kermiche hoop, $2,750, swoonery.com.
Monica Vinader
- Available in gold, rose gold, or silver, these hoops are a wardrobe essential. Monica Vinader hoops, $150, shop.nordstrom.com.
Charlotte Chesnais
- A combination of gold and silver creates a uniquely sculptural earring. Charlotte Chesnais hoops, $560, shop.nordstrom.com.
Double Disco
- Multi-textured metal and crystal hoops link together to create this edgy earring. Double Disco hoops, $270, doubledisco.com.
Eddie Borgo
- These oversize gold hoop earrings will add a playful touch to any look. Eddie Borgo hoop earrings, $325, farfetch.com.
Alison Lou
- Select from a range of sizes and colors or opt for a set of Alison Lou’s playful jelly hoops. Alison Lou lucite hoops, $165, alisonlou.com.
Gaviria
- With a wavy, sculptural style, these earrings are definitely not your average hoop. Gaviria hoop earrings, $225, barneys.com.
Azlee
- These boxy diamond hoops add a luxe touch to everyday style. Azlee earrings, $3,740, azleejewelry.com.
Stella and Bow
- With engravable heart charms, these gold hoops make for a great gift for friends, loved ones, or yourself. Stella & Bow heart hoops, $110, stellaandbow.com.
Mignonne Gavigan
- Guarantee that you’ll receive tons of compliments with these playful pearl-adorned hoops. Mignonne Gavigan hoops, $75, mignonnegavigan.com.
Ippolita
- In sterling silver, these classic hoops are a wardrobe staple. Ippolita, $395, ippolita.com.
Jennifer Fisher
- A celebrity and stylist favorite, the Baby Samira hoops will become your new favorite earring. Jennifer Fisher, $350, jenniferfisher.com.
Lana Jewelry
- Simple yet unique, these hoops are lightweight and perfect for everyday wear. Lana Jewelry hoops, $395, shop.nordstrom.com.
Laura Lombardi
- These brass hoops come with a removable charm to be styled however you like. Laura Lombardi hoops, $186, lauratlombardi.com.
Aurelie Bidermann
- These pink hoops with gold stripes are the perfect spring accessory. Aurelie Bidermann, $274, farfetch.com.
Maria Tash
- This delicate huggie-hoop with diamonds looks amazing paired with other earrings for a layered look. Maria Tash diamond earring, $430, net-a-porter.com.
Wolf Circus
- These silver drop earrings are a sculptural take on the classic hoop. Wolf Circus earrings, $148, wolfcircus.com.
Octavia Elizabeth
- Set in 18-karat gold with subtle diamond inlays, these earrings are the perfect upgrade from the gold hoop. $1,950, octaviaelizabeth.com.
Svelte Metals
- A celebrity favorite, these hoops are entirely customizable from the material, font, engraving color, and message. Svelte Metals, $525, sveltemetals.com.
Mounser
- Adorned with pearls and a variety of hoops, these earrings are sure to become a favorite. Mounser, $175, mounser.com.
Shinola
- A classic silver hoop that is perfect for any occasion. Shinola, $290, shinola.com.
Mas Bisjoux
- These rainbow huggies can be worn alone or layered with charms. Mas Bisjoux earrings, $700, masbisjoux.com.
Sorelle
- With a silver disk and gold hoop, these orbital disk earrings add an updated twist to the hoop. Sorelle, $380, sorellenyc.com.
Mateo
- You might never want to take off these gorgeous pearl and diamond hoops. Mateo hoops, $1,550, mateonewyork.com.
Theodora Ware
- Another classic gold hoop that is perfect worn with anything. Theodora Ware, $150, theodorawarre.eu.
Vita Fede
- These two-tone hoops can be worn with just about anything. Vita Fede hoops, $275, vitafede.com.
Alexander McQueen
- With heart and star charms, these hoops are a fun accessory to add to any look. Alexander McQueen hoops, $477, farfetch.com.
Bauble Bar
- These layered gold hoops are wearable from day to night. BaubleBar hoops, $38, shop.nordstrom.com.
Carbon and Hyde
- With a central diamond, these statement hoops are your new go-to hoop of the summer. Carbon & Hyde hoops, $2,300, carbonandhyde.com.
W. Britt
- Studded gold detailing enhances these structural silver hoops. W. Britt hoops, $295, wbritt.com.
Sheryl Lowe
- This pavé diamond hoop with a diamond bar detail will add a touch of sparkle to your day or night. Sheryl Lowe, $2,400, sheryllowejewelry.com.
Alexandra Jules
- This hoop earring stands out with a glittered gold finish. Alexandra Jules hoops, $450, alexandrajules.com.
Kat Kim
- A segment of pavé diamonds adds the perfect touch to these gold hoops. KatKim Fine Jewelry, $3,480, katkimfinejewelry.com.
Melissa Kaye
- Adorned with a diamond accent, these gold hoops combine two classics to create a unique hoop. Melissa Kaye Jewelry, $3,900, shop.melissakayejewelry.com.
The 9th Muse
- This earring merges the classic pearl stud with a gold hoop to create a combination that you’ll want to wear all day long. The 9th Muse, $106, the9thmuse.com.
Colette
- These rainbow hoops feature a unique design and are sure to be one of the most colorful items in your jewelry box. Colette Jewelry, $11,800, modaoperandi.com.