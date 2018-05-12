Jewelry

39 Pairs of Hoop Earrings to Buy Now Hoops are the earring trend of the moment, but there's a lot of variety. Designers have continued to add their own twist to the classic silhouette, enhancing the style with everything from pearls and diamonds to removable charms and beading. While many of the most influential women on Instagram, like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, are fans of the oversized style (with designer Jennifer Fisher being the go-to), a lot of emerging designers are making the case for something other than the classic hoop shape. More sculptural options, including multiple hoops on one earring in various sizes and metals—from designers like Laura Lombardi, Spinelli Kilcollin, Charlotte Chesnais and Mounser—feel fresh and new. Then there are the more petite offerings. For those nostalgic for the '90s, go for huggies from Maria Tash, Mas Bisjoux, and KatKim. For those obsessed with everything astrological, try Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy's new Zodiac hoop earrings, which, launching this weekend, are an absolute must-have.