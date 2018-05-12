Jewelry

39 Pairs of Hoop Earrings to Buy Now

Hoops are the earring trend of the moment, but there's a lot of variety. Designers have continued to add their own twist to the classic silhouette, enhancing the style with everything from pearls and diamonds to removable charms and beading. While many of the most influential women on Instagram, like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, are fans of the oversized style (with designer Jennifer Fisher being the go-to), a lot of emerging designers are making the case for something other than the classic hoop shape. More sculptural options, including multiple hoops on one earring in various sizes and metals—from designers like Laura Lombardi, Spinelli Kilcollin, Charlotte Chesnais and Mounser—feel fresh and new. Then there are the more petite offerings. For those nostalgic for the '90s, go for huggies from Maria Tash, Mas Bisjoux, and KatKim. For those obsessed with everything astrological, try Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy's new Zodiac hoop earrings, which, launching this weekend, are an absolute must-have.
Agmes

  1. These sculptural gold hoops are the perfect go-to statement earring. Agmes gold hoops, $440, modaoperandi.com.

Givenchy

  1. Givenchy’s new zodiac-inspired jewelry collection includes these earrings, which can also be converted into a necklace. Givenchy, $590, givenchy.com.

Anita Ko

  1. This statement style with a diamond adornment is the perfect hoop to add to your collection. Anita Ko hoops, $3,150, anitako.com.

Anissa Kermiche

  1. Sold as a single, this diamond earring features three pearls and a chain drop to create a unique hoop to wear day to night. Anissa Kermiche hoop, $2,750, swoonery.com.

Monica Vinader

  1. Available in gold, rose gold, or silver, these hoops are a wardrobe essential. Monica Vinader hoops, $150, shop.nordstrom.com.

Charlotte Chesnais

  1. A combination of gold and silver creates a uniquely sculptural earring. Charlotte Chesnais hoops, $560, shop.nordstrom.com.

Double Disco

  1. Multi-textured metal and crystal hoops link together to create this edgy earring. Double Disco hoops, $270, doubledisco.com.

Eddie Borgo

  1. These oversize gold hoop earrings will add a playful touch to any look. Eddie Borgo hoop earrings, $325, farfetch.com.

Alison Lou

  1. Select from a range of sizes and colors or opt for a set of Alison Lou’s playful jelly hoops. Alison Lou lucite hoops, $165, alisonlou.com.

Gaviria

  1. With a wavy, sculptural style, these earrings are definitely not your average hoop. Gaviria hoop earrings, $225, barneys.com.

Azlee

  1. These boxy diamond hoops add a luxe touch to everyday style. Azlee earrings, $3,740, azleejewelry.com.

Stella and Bow

  1. With engravable heart charms, these gold hoops make for a great gift for friends, loved ones, or yourself. Stella & Bow heart hoops, $110, stellaandbow.com.

Mignonne Gavigan

  1. Guarantee that you’ll receive tons of compliments with these playful pearl-adorned hoops. Mignonne Gavigan hoops, $75, mignonnegavigan.com.

Ippolita

  1. In sterling silver, these classic hoops are a wardrobe staple. Ippolita, $395, ippolita.com.

Jennifer Fisher

  1. A celebrity and stylist favorite, the Baby Samira hoops will become your new favorite earring. Jennifer Fisher, $350, jenniferfisher.com.

Lana Jewelry

  1. Simple yet unique, these hoops are lightweight and perfect for everyday wear. Lana Jewelry hoops, $395, shop.nordstrom.com.

Laura Lombardi

  1. These brass hoops come with a removable charm to be styled however you like. Laura Lombardi hoops, $186, lauratlombardi.com.

Aurelie Bidermann

  1. These pink hoops with gold stripes are the perfect spring accessory. Aurelie Bidermann, $274, farfetch.com.

Maria Tash

  1. This delicate huggie-hoop with diamonds looks amazing paired with other earrings for a layered look. Maria Tash diamond earring, $430, net-a-porter.com.

Wolf Circus

  1. These silver drop earrings are a sculptural take on the classic hoop. Wolf Circus earrings, $148, wolfcircus.com.

Octavia Elizabeth

  1. Set in 18-karat gold with subtle diamond inlays, these earrings are the perfect upgrade from the gold hoop. $1,950, octaviaelizabeth.com.

Svelte Metals

  1. A celebrity favorite, these hoops are entirely customizable from the material, font, engraving color, and message. Svelte Metals, $525, sveltemetals.com.

Mounser

  1. Adorned with pearls and a variety of hoops, these earrings are sure to become a favorite. Mounser, $175, mounser.com.

Shinola

  1. A classic silver hoop that is perfect for any occasion. Shinola, $290, shinola.com.

Mas Bisjoux

  1. These rainbow huggies can be worn alone or layered with charms. Mas Bisjoux earrings, $700, masbisjoux.com.

Sorelle

  1. With a silver disk and gold hoop, these orbital disk earrings add an updated twist to the hoop. Sorelle, $380, sorellenyc.com.

Mateo

  1. You might never want to take off these gorgeous pearl and diamond hoops. Mateo hoops, $1,550, mateonewyork.com.

Theodora Ware

  1. Another classic gold hoop that is perfect worn with anything. Theodora Ware, $150, theodorawarre.eu.

Vita Fede

  1. These two-tone hoops can be worn with just about anything. Vita Fede hoops, $275, vitafede.com.

Alexander McQueen

  1. With heart and star charms, these hoops are a fun accessory to add to any look. Alexander McQueen hoops, $477, farfetch.com.

Bauble Bar

  1. These layered gold hoops are wearable from day to night. BaubleBar hoops, $38, shop.nordstrom.com.

Carbon and Hyde

  1. With a central diamond, these statement hoops are your new go-to hoop of the summer. Carbon & Hyde hoops, $2,300, carbonandhyde.com.

W. Britt

  1. Studded gold detailing enhances these structural silver hoops. W. Britt hoops, $295, wbritt.com.

Sheryl Lowe

  1. This pavé diamond hoop with a diamond bar detail will add a touch of sparkle to your day or night. Sheryl Lowe, $2,400, sheryllowejewelry.com.

Alexandra Jules

  1. This hoop earring stands out with a glittered gold finish. Alexandra Jules hoops, $450, alexandrajules.com.

Kat Kim

  1. A segment of pavé diamonds adds the perfect touch to these gold hoops. KatKim Fine Jewelry, $3,480, katkimfinejewelry.com.

Melissa Kaye

  1. Adorned with a diamond accent, these gold hoops combine two classics to create a unique hoop. Melissa Kaye Jewelry, $3,900, shop.melissakayejewelry.com.

The 9th Muse

  1. This earring merges the classic pearl stud with a gold hoop to create a combination that you’ll want to wear all day long. The 9th Muse, $106, the9thmuse.com.

Colette

  1. These rainbow hoops feature a unique design and are sure to be one of the most colorful items in your jewelry box. Colette Jewelry, $11,800, modaoperandi.com.

