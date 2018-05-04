Shopping

22 Unique Jewelry Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to find the [perfect gift]((https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/mothers-day-gift-ideas) to remind all of the moms in our lives how loved they truly are. What better way to say “I love you” than with a sapphire, diamond, or gold surprise. Here are some jewelry gift ideas for her that are sure to surpass the tired, albeit true, delivery of flowers or chocolates. Splurge with Nina Runsdorf’s one-of-a-kind pink sapphire earrings or a pair of Ilana Ariel’s opal and diamond earrings. Spell out your love with Nora Kogan’s script ring or Jennifer Fisher’s gold and diamond ID bracelet. For the mom who is never satisfied, give her a gem box from Lindsey Scoggins. who will work with you (and moma) to create an entirely unique piece. Here, 22 stunning jewelry gift ideas—from pearls to diamonds—that will make the perfect token of love this Mother’s Day.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2012.
Walker Tim
1/23

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, November 2012.

2/23

Roxanne Assoulin

  1. These multicolored earrings by Roxanne Assoulin will add an extra touch of sparkle to Mother’s Day. Roxanne Assoulin multicolored drop earrings, $180, modaoperandi.com.

3/23

Nora Kogan

  1. This ring is a daily reminder. Buy one for mom and one for yourself. Nora Kogan ring, $420, shop.nordstrom.com.

4/23

Mizuki

  1. A delicate pearl bracelet is a classic. Mizuki pearl bracelet, $350, shop.nordstrom.com.

5/23

Lulu Frost

  1. This mother-of-pearl brooch can be worn to adorn just about anything; add a chain to turn it into a necklace. Lulu Frost vintage brooch, $295, lulufrost.com.

6/23

Mignonne Gavigan

  1. These floral earrings are sure to brighten her day. Mignonne Gavigan, $225, migonnegavigan.com.

7/23

Garland Collection

  1. A diamond appears to float in this pendant necklace, which is perfect for everyday wear. Garland Collection necklace, $1,650, garlandcollection.com.

8/23

Spinelli Kilcollin

  1. With gold, silver, and diamonds, this stackable, intertwined ring set is perfect for the edgy mom. Spinelli Kilcollin Nexus ring, $8,000, spinellikilcollin.com.

9/23

Anita Ko

  1. For the mom whose basic gold hoops need an upgrade. Anita Ko diamond hoops, $23,100, anitako.com.

10/23

CVC Stones

  1. This pearl pendant is one of a kind. CVC Stones necklace, $2,050, modaoperandi.com.

11/23

David Yurman

  1. With gold and diamonds, these drop earrings will dress up any look. David Yurman drop earrings, $2,900, saksfifthavenue.com.

12/23

Shay

  1. This ruby pinky ring with a rose gold band would be a great addition to any jewelry box. Shay Jewelry eternity band ring, $1,670, olivela.com.

13/23

Ilana Ariel

  1. These opal and diamond earrings are definitely more exciting than a gift of roses and chocolate. Ilana Ariel earrings, $13,000, modaoperandi.com.

14/23

Ippolita

  1. With its variety of rainbow gemstones this necklace definitely says “I love you.” Ippolita necklace, $3,995, saksfifthavenue.com.

15/23

Mikimoto

  1. Pavé diamonds and pearls combine to create an updated classic pearl earring. Mikimoto earrings, $2,700, shop.nordstrom.com.

16/23

Tiffany & Co.

  1. This spring Paloma Picasso has revisited her 1983 Graffiti collection, which was originally inspired by the street art of 1970s New York City. Give mom a slice of art and jewelry history with this new cuff. Tiffany & Co. cuff, $35,000, tiffany.com.

17/23

Movado

  1. This rose gold watch with a crystal embellishment is simplistic and chic. Movado watch, $695, shop.nordstrom.com.

18/23

Nina Runsdorf

  1. Truly one of a kind, these pink sapphire earrings are a gift guaranteed to be treasured. Nina Runsdorf earrings, $30,000, modaoperandi.com.

19/23

Irene Neuwirth

  1. This necklace features a large moonstone heart pendant for a perfect message. Irene Neuwirth necklace, $7,740, barneys.com.

20/23

Fox & Bond

  1. An ombré of gemstones, fading from red to light pink, create a unique statement ring. Fox & Bond ring, $950, foxandbond.com.

21/23

John Hardy

  1. With gold and diamond discs, this multilayered necklace makes a gorgeous statement. John Hardy necklace, $7,500, johnhardy.com.

22/23

Jennifer Fisher

  1. This ID bracelet spells out “Momma” and is also available with customizable letter options for a nod to those who mean the most. Jennifer Fisher cuff, $5,300, jenniferfisherjewelry.com.

23/23

Lindsey Scoggins

  1. You can’t go wrong with this entirely customizable gem box that allows the recipient to work directly with designer Lindsey Scoggins to create the jewelry item of her dreams. Lindsey Scoggins gem box, starting at $2,500, lindseyscoggins.com.

Keywords

Gift IdeasJewelryGift GuideMothers Day