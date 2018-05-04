With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to find the [perfect gift]((https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/mothers-day-gift-ideas) to remind all of the moms in our lives how loved they truly are. What better way to say “I love you” than with a sapphire, diamond, or gold surprise. Here are some jewelry gift ideas for her that are sure to surpass the tired, albeit true, delivery of flowers or chocolates. Splurge with Nina Runsdorf’s one-of-a-kind pink sapphire earrings or a pair of Ilana Ariel’s opal and diamond earrings. Spell out your love with Nora Kogan’s script ring or Jennifer Fisher’s gold and diamond ID bracelet. For the mom who is never satisfied, give her a gem box from Lindsey Scoggins. who will work with you (and moma) to create an entirely unique piece. Here, 22 stunning jewelry gift ideas—from pearls to diamonds—that will make the perfect token of love this Mother’s Day.
This spring Paloma Picasso has revisited her 1983 Graffiti collection, which was originally inspired by the street art of 1970s New York City. Give mom a slice of art and jewelry history with this new cuff. Tiffany & Co. cuff, $35,000, tiffany.com.
You can’t go wrong with this entirely customizable gem box that allows the recipient to work directly with designer Lindsey Scoggins to create the jewelry item of her dreams. Lindsey Scoggins gem box, starting at $2,500, lindseyscoggins.com.