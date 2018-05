With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to find the [perfect gift]((https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/mothers-day-gift-ideas) to remind all of the moms in our lives how loved they truly are. What better way to say “I love you” than with a sapphire, diamond, or gold surprise . Here are some jewelry gift ideas for her that are sure to surpass the tired, albeit true, delivery of flowers or chocolates. Splurge with Nina Runsdorf’s one-of-a-kind pink sapphire earrings or a pair of Ilana Ariel’s opal and diamond earrings. Spell out your love with Nora Kogan’s script ring or Jennifer Fisher’s gold and diamond ID bracelet. For the mom who is never satisfied, give her a gem box from Lindsey Scoggins. who will work with you (and moma) to create an entirely unique piece. Here, 22 stunning jewelry gift ideas—from pearls to diamonds—that will make the perfect token of love this Mother’s Day.