Pairing her lavender smoky eye with her platinum blonde locks and a black headband, Cher was an original at the first annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1984.
Tina Turner rocked her iconic choppy, voluminous locks with full bangs and a bold red lip in 1984.
Posing at the MTV Music Awards, Madonna wore her tousled blonde waves with a coral red lip.
Cyndi Lauper wore her platinum blonde tousled pixie embellished with hair tinsel at the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards.
Sinead O'Connor attended the Seventh Annual MTV Video Music Awards wearing her buzz cut with a sheer, natural lip.
Mariah Carey kept her look simple with natural curls and a mauve lip at the Eighth Annual MTV Video Music Awards.
Bjork attended the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards wearing her brunette locks in playful top knots.
The members of TLC, Chili, T-Boz and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, posed wearing asymmetrical bobs, tousled curls and dark smoky eyeshadow.
Wearing her long brunette waves with a natural lip, Alanis Morissette attended the the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards.
The Spice Girls hit the red carpet at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards wearing elaborate hairstyles and a lot of eye makeup.
Rocking a short, tousled hairstyle with a taupe smoky eye and a mauve lip, Janet Jackson attended the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards.
Gwen Stefani wore her turquoise blue bob in pulled-back top knots with embellished makeup at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
As one of the most iconic moments on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, Lil' Kim matched her hair with her purple ensemble.
At the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards, Jennifer Lopez wore her wavy hair in braids with a bandana and a glossy lip.
The late musician Aaliyah wore her sleek, long brunette locks with a glossy coral lip at the 2000 Video Music Awards.
Shakira styled her long blonde locks with a thin black headband at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lady Gaga attend the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards wearing her hair in silver and turquoise ombre waves with a golden headpiece.
Opting for voluminous yellow curls with a Barbie pink lip, Nicki Minaj stole the show at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.
Rihanna kept it simple at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing her neat pixie with a bold red lip.
Miley Cyrus wore her hair in a buzzed style with two sleek top knots at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.
Katy Perry wore her dark brunette locks with a sleek cat eye at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.
Rocking an ultra sleek, modern cat eye with side swept bangs, Taylor Swift arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Looking radiant with an elegant, braided up do and a golden cat eye, Beyoncé attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Paris Jackson wears lower lid smokey-eye and ombre hair to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cardi B wears matching green earrings and rings with a pixie cut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.