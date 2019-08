Since 1984, the MTV Video Music Awards have produced some of the most iconic and gif-worthy pop culture moments in history. And while the ceremony is filled with many unpredictable moments and groundbreaking performances, the VMAs red carpet is equally memorable. From the outlandish and eccentric (from Nicki Minaj and Gwen Stefani's bright locks to Taylor Swift's super smoky eyeshadow) to the classic (see Rihanna 's vibrant red lip, Taylor Swift 's modern cat eye, and Beyoncé 's elegant up do) and everything in between, here's a look at the 25 most memorable beauty moments from the VMAs.