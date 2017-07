Naomi Scott, Star of the New Aladdin Remake, Is An Action Hero and Disney Princess With a Look All Her Own

Actress Naomi Scott was discovered while performing an Alicia Keys cover at a church function as a teenager—and from there, it was her screen career that took off. She appeared in the Disney Channel movie Lemonade Mouth alongside fellow musician-actor Bridgit Mendler, and earlier this year, she starred as the pink Power Ranger in director Dean Israelite's remake of the classic television series. With Disney's announcement that Scott will star as Princess Jasmine in the upcoming live-action Aladdin reboot, Scott has positioned herself as both master of the reboot and of the movie-musical. And just as Scott is both action hero and Disney princess, her look also embraces binary poles : She's honed a style that incorporates both minimalist, androgynous looks and delicate ensembles worthy of a British It girl (or a Disney princess) in equal measure. See how Scott's look has transformed, from Lemonade Mouth to Power Rangers and beyond, here.