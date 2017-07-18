Naomi Scott, Star of the New Aladdin Remake, Is An Action Hero and Disney Princess With a Look All Her Own

Naomi Scott at the premiere of Lemonade Mouth in Los Angeles, California, April 2011.
Naomi Scott at the after party for Four Stories in Westwood, California, December 2012.
Naomi Scott in Stella McCartney at the MTV Fandom Awards in San Diego, California, July 2016.
Naomi Scott at the IMDb Yacht Party in San Diego, California, July 2016.
Naomi Scott in Burberry with Emily Browning at the Love Magazine and Burberry London Fashion Week Party in London, England, February 2017.
Naomi Scott in Victoria Beckham at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 2017.
Naomi Scott in Preen by Thornton Bregazzi at a press conference for Power Rangers in Mexico City, Mexico, March 2017.
Naomi Scott in Burberry and Dion Lee at an appearance for Power Rangers in New York, New York, March 2017.
Naomi Scott on Jimmy Kimmel Live, March 2017.
Naomi Scott in Giorgio Armani at Haim Saban's star ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, March 2017.
Naomi Scott in Chanel at the premiere of Power Rangers in Westwood, California, March 2017.
Naomi Scott in Chanel at a party celebrating the launch of the Gabrielle bag with Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Williams in Santa Monica, California, April 2017.