Style Evolution

Naomi Scott, Star of the New Aladdin Remake, Is An Action Hero and Disney Princess With a Look All Her Own

Actress Naomi Scott was discovered while performing an Alicia Keys cover at a church function as a teenager—and from there, it was her screen career that took off. She appeared in the Disney Channel movie Lemonade Mouth alongside fellow musician-actor Bridgit Mendler, and earlier this year, she starred as the pink Power Ranger in director Dean Israelite's remake of the classic television series. With Disney's announcement that Scott will star as Princess Jasmine in the upcoming live-action Aladdin reboot, Scott has positioned herself as both master of the reboot and of the movie-musical. And just as Scott is both action hero and Disney princess, her look also embraces binary poles: She's honed a style that incorporates both minimalist, androgynous looks and delicate ensembles worthy of a British It girl (or a Disney princess) in equal measure. See how Scott's look has transformed, from Lemonade Mouth to Power Rangers and beyond, here.
Credit
Premiere Of Disney Channel&#39;s &quot;Lemonade Mouth&quot; At Stevenson Middle School
Getty Images
1/12

Naomi Scott at the premiere of Lemonade Mouth in Los Angeles, California, April 2011.

Getty Images
2/12

Naomi Scott at the after party for Four Stories in Westwood, California, December 2012.

Getty Images
3/12

Naomi Scott in Stella McCartney at the MTV Fandom Awards in San Diego, California, July 2016.

Getty Images
4/12

Naomi Scott at the IMDb Yacht Party in San Diego, California, July 2016.

Getty Images
5/12

Naomi Scott in Burberry with Emily Browning at the Love Magazine and Burberry London Fashion Week Party in London, England, February 2017.

Getty Images
6/12

Naomi Scott in Victoria Beckham at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 2017.

Getty Images
7/12

Naomi Scott in Preen by Thornton Bregazzi at a press conference for Power Rangers in Mexico City, Mexico, March 2017.

Getty Images
8/12

Naomi Scott in Burberry and Dion Lee at an appearance for Power Rangers in New York, New York, March 2017.

Getty Images
9/12

Naomi Scott on Jimmy Kimmel Live, March 2017.

Getty Images
10/12

Naomi Scott in Giorgio Armani at Haim Saban's star ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, March 2017.

Getty Images
11/12

Naomi Scott in Chanel at the premiere of Power Rangers in Westwood, California, March 2017.

Getty Images
12/12

Naomi Scott in Chanel at a party celebrating the launch of the Gabrielle bag with Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Williams in Santa Monica, California, April 2017.

Keywords

Naomi ScottAladdinPower RangersStyle Evolution