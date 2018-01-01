Emily Ratajkowski's Sultry Smokey Eyes, Behati Prinsloo's Baby Bump And More Of The Best New Year's Eve Beauty Moments

Model Winnie Harlow makes the case for a voluminous lashes and a bold red lip.
Model Sara Sampaio celebrates in Australia with swept back natural waves and clean skin.
Actress Naomie Harris keeps her look minimal in the Maldives with long braids and a natural skin.
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes celebrates in Chile wearing a playful, messy low ponytail with luminous skin.
Model Taylor Hill soaks up the sun in Hawaii with a fresh face and messy top knot.
Model Jourdan Dunn proves that toned abs and messy waves are the ultimate NYE's look.
Swedish beauty Elsa Hosk rings in the new year in a glamorous fashion with healthy, radiant skin.
Model Emily Ratajkowski is all about the tousled curls, sultry smokey eyes and a nude lip.
South African beauty Behati Prinsloo celebrates the new year baring her baby bump with natural waves.
For model Ashley Graham, her NYE glamour was all about the high ponytail and bronzed, dewy skin.