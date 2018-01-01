Best of Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's Sultry Smokey Eyes, Behati Prinsloo's Baby Bump And More Of The Best New Year's Eve Beauty Moments

While New Year's Eve celebrations may be all about the glitz and the glamour, this year, whether our favorite models and actresses were celebrating in Chile or soaking under the sun in Hawaii, radiantly luminous and healthy skin is what this new year is all about. Celebrating in style in New York City, model Emily Ratajkowski styled her evening look with sultry smokey eyes and messy curls, while model Ashley Graham opted for a tousled, high pony. Models Winnie Harlow and Jourdan Dunn made the case for polished lips, while Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk showed off how to relax in style. Supermodel Behati Prinsloo and mom-to-be bared her mini baby bump with natural waves, while Victoria's Secret Angels Sara Sampaio and Taylor Hill also opted for minimal looks with fresh faced skin and messy top knots. From the ultra glamorous to the minimally chic, here, a closer look at the best NYE beauty moments.
Model Winnie Harlow makes the case for a voluminous lashes and a bold red lip.
Model Sara Sampaio celebrates in Australia with swept back natural waves and clean skin.

Actress Naomie Harris keeps her look minimal in the Maldives with long braids and a natural skin.

Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes celebrates in Chile wearing a playful, messy low ponytail with luminous skin.

Model Taylor Hill soaks up the sun in Hawaii with a fresh face and messy top knot.

Model Jourdan Dunn proves that toned abs and messy waves are the ultimate NYE's look.

Swedish beauty Elsa Hosk rings in the new year in a glamorous fashion with healthy, radiant skin.

Model Emily Ratajkowski is all about the tousled curls, sultry smokey eyes and a nude lip.

South African beauty Behati Prinsloo celebrates the new year baring her baby bump with natural waves.

For model Ashley Graham, her NYE glamour was all about the high ponytail and bronzed, dewy skin.

