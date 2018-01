Emily Ratajkowski's Sultry Smokey Eyes, Behati Prinsloo's Baby Bump And More Of The Best New Year's Eve Beauty Moments

While New Year's Eve celebrations may be all about the glitz and the glamour, this year, whether our favorite models and actresses were celebrating in Chile or soaking under the sun in Hawaii, radiantly luminous and healthy skin is what this new year is all about. Celebrating in style in New York City, model Emily Ratajkowski styled her evening look with sultry smokey eyes and messy curls, while model Ashley Graham opted for a tousled, high pony. Models Winnie Harlow and Jourdan Dunn made the case for polished lips, while Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk showed off how to relax in style. Supermodel Behati Prinsloo and mom-to-be bared her mini baby bump with natural waves, while Victoria's Secret Angels Sara Sampaio and Taylor Hill also opted for minimal looks with fresh faced skin and messy top knots. From the ultra glamorous to the minimally chic, here, a closer look at the best NYE beauty moments.