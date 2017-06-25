Happy Pride!

Celebrating Together: Scenes from New York's Pride Parade 2017

In the LGBTQ community, pride means a lot of things to different people. It is an occasion to celebrate pride in identity and self-expression, a moment to reflect on the past and about the future, a time to organize and fight for common civil rights, and sometimes it's just a good opportunity to go out, kick off your heels and have a fabulous time at a parade. All of those feelings were on display at the 48th annual New York City Pride March, where thousands of people took to the streets to scream out with joy and defiance and to pay respects to this year's admirable grand marshals—the American Civil Liberties Union; Brooke Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter for the city's Fire Department; Krishna Stone, an activist with Gay Men's Health Crisis; and Geng Le, Chinese LGBT rights leader and founder of Blued. As we have in the past, we were there to document the scene in all its exuberant glory.
Credit
Scenes from the 2017 LGBT Pride Parade in New York City.
Photo by Samantha Friend for W Magazine.
1/32

3/32

5/32

7/32

9/32

11/32

13/32

15/32

17/32

19/32

21/32

23/32

25/32

27/32

29/32

31/32

