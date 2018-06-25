Meet the Rainbow of Activists Who Marched at the NYC Pride Parade

ACT UP

Jason, 26 and Emily, 25: "ACT UP is important because we're not government funded, we don't take money that limits us from taking action, and so we fill a hole that other people don't get to fill. We still exist 31 years later to remind people that we are not memorializing AIDS work and that we still exist in an HIV movement and there is still work to be done."

Photo by Mayan Toledano for W Magazine.