Meet the Rainbow of Activists Who Marched at the NYC Pride Parade

The NYC Pride Parade and the weekend of partying that attends it is a riot of color and fashion and famous faces like Marc Jacobs and Tommy Genesis, but within that rainbow of exuberant pride there are many different activist organizations fighting very real, difficult fights. As the midterm elections loom this November, with the likes of Chelsea Manning running for Senate in Maryland and Cynthia Nixon for Governor in New York, meet the people behind the activist organizations on the ground at the NYC Pride Parade on Sunday, and hear what they have to say.