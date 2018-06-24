Each year, New York City’s Pride celebration culminates in a parade that winds its way through Greenwich Village, drawing out a brightly outfitted array of New York residents and visitors for a day of dancing and revelry. This year, Pride weekend was also bookended by a massive party by nightlife icon Ladyfag—the inaugural LadyLand festival , which featured performances by the likes of Sophie, Tommy Genesis , Kim Petras, SSION, and Cupcakke and drew attendees dressed in their finest Vaquera to the Bushwick warehouse where it took place. And the parade was no less star-studded: The Florida Project actor Bria Vinaite and 13 Reasons Why stars Tommy Dorfman and Brandon Flynn both attended (Flynn captioned an Instagram of the group "Let's get one thing straight... I'm not," tagging Vinaite); Tove Lo and Lizzo performed; and tennis star Billie Jean King was reportedly also there, as were cast members of Orange Is the New Black. (Laverne Cox, for example, posted an selfie on Instagram over the weekend in honor of Pride.)

And even among those who weren’t immediately visible at the Pride parade or at its various other adjacent parties, there were numerous Instagrams in solidarity with Pride month. Designer Marc Jacobs posted a selfie in a Chanel look wishing his followers a happy Pride; hair stylist Jimmy Paul posted a throwback Steven Meisel image; Nicola Formichetti posted a portrait of himself adorned with flowers; and American Ballet Theater stars James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston both offered rainbow-hued celebrations on Instagram. Here, take a closer look at all the best Instagrams celebrating Pride weekend taking over New York City.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram