11 Stunning Interiors From NYCxDesign to Predict Instagram Trends By

Organized by New York's arbiters of cool in contemporary design, this year’s Sight Unseen OFFSITE show has again expanded to pop-ups at fashionable partner venues throughout the city, from Opening Ceremony (featuring new work in violet by Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios) to Creatures of Comfort (a selection of colorful chairs by Studio Say/So). But perhaps the most ambitious installation is the conceptual hotel suite designed (down to a minibar) by Steven Bukowski and Hannah Bigeleisen, complete with furniture that can be bought (um... booked?) through the HotelTonight app.

Sight Unseen OFFSITE ran through Sunday, May 20 at 201 Mulberry St. (and various partner locations) in New York