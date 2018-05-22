11 Stunning Interiors From NYCxDesign to Predict Instagram Trends By

Organized by New York's arbiters of cool in contemporary design, this year’s Sight Unseen OFFSITE show has again expanded to pop-ups at fashionable partner venues throughout the city, from Opening Ceremony (featuring new work in violet by Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios) to Creatures of Comfort (a selection of colorful chairs by Studio Say/So). But perhaps the most ambitious installation is the conceptual hotel suite designed (down to a minibar) by Steven Bukowski and Hannah Bigeleisen, complete with furniture that can be bought (um... booked?) through the HotelTonight app.
Sight Unseen OFFSITE ran through Sunday, May 20 at 201 Mulberry St. (and various partner locations) in New York
For their partnership with Sight Unseen OFFSITE, Lower East Side design store Coming Soon opened up its basement PLYROOM for an installation that transforms the space into a lobby, with lounges by Tom Hancocks for Australian brand Dowel Jones and a VR experience.
LOBBY ran through Sunday, May 20 at Coming Soon PLYROOM, at 37 Orchard Street, New York.
Pulling elements from their own furniture line, Pieces Home, Jenny Kaplan of Brooklyn creative studio An Aesthetic Pursuit created a pop-up installation at Soho’s ANTHOM in collaboration with the loungewear brand Dim Sum. The colorful, corrugated designs will be on display at the “gallery store” through the end of the month.
Dim Sum x ANTHOM with PIECES by An Aesthetic Pursuit runs through May 31 at 25 Mercer St. in New York.
Lighting designer Bec Brittain opened up her New York showroom to show off her latest work with Seattle-based glass artist John Hogan. The pieces they created, each of which will be offered in editions of 10, showcases their aesthetic and technical dialogue, the starting point of which was the constellation forms of the Aries system.
Bec Brittain x John Hogan, through May 23, at 27 West 20th St, Suite 1100 in New York.
The granddaddy of New York’s design showcases, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House has been raising money for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club since 1973. Each year, the space features a cast of all-star design talent, and this year’s lineup is no different, with installation ranging from Sasha Bikoff’s Technicolor staircase (pictured) to a modern wellness center by Pavarini Design.
Kips Bay Decorator Show House, at 110 East 76th St. in New York.
For the second year in a row, design studio Egg Collective presents "Designing Women," a survey of work by female designers past and present. The exhibition includes an international lineup including Los Angeles ceramicist Bari Ziperstein and genre-bending artist Nicola L, alongside new work by Egg Collective’s own Stephanie Beamer, Crystal Ellis, and Hillary Petrie.
"Designing Women II" runs through June 1 at 304 Hudson St. #307 in New York.
For the month of May, New Zealand import Resident pops up in Nolita with its first-ever New York showroom. The expansive space features selections from the brand’s range of materially rich lighting and furniture—from the likes of Philippe Malouin and Jamie McLellan—against the backdrop of the raw space reimagined by New Zealand interior architect Rufus Knight.
Resident showroom New York, through May 31 at 39 Spring Street in New York.
In recent seasons, Coil _ Drift designer John Sorensen-Jolink has been pushing the boundaries of design exhibition with performative presentations of his elegant furniture. For his latest project, he teamed with curatorial group Hotel Particulier New York for a multimedia installation that features a three-channel video piece and three limited-edition chairs designed as part of a furniture-dancer pas de deux choreographed by Sorensen-Jolink himself.
_HOME UNIMPROV runs through May 21 at 7 Wooster St. in New York.
Raquel Cayre, the creative behind the hit @ettoresottsass Instagram account asks, “What kind of room is possible?” with this immersive exhibition. Pulling new and historic work from more than 50 artists and designers—including Memphis icon Ettore Sottsass himself—the exhibition, which runs through the end of the month, was created in partnership with a range of leading New York design forces including: Friedman Benda, Urban Architecture Inc., Bortolami Gallery, Ralph Pucci, R & Company, Studio Proba, Bower Studios, Salon 94 Design, 56 Henry, and Coming Soon New York.
Racquel’s Dream House, through May 31 at 79 Greene St. in New York.
Architect and artist James Wines of SITE Studio partnered with his daughter Suzan to create a surreal installation in Foscarini’s Soho showroom celebrating 30 years of collaboration with the brand. Timed to the release of a new monograph of SITE Studio’s work, the exhibition showcases five new conceptual lighting designs—inspired by (and subverting) such everyday items as the simple light bulb, candle, and houseplant—suspended in an upside-down monochrome interior.
Reverse Room runs through June 1 at Foscarini Spazio Soho at 20 Greene Street in New York.
The Italian design icon, whose offerings include furniture by Molteni&C, kitchens by Dada, and office furniture by UniFor, christened its new New York flagship just in time for NYCxDesign in the burgeoning NoMad Design District. Modeled on an Italian palazzo and designed by the brand’s creative director, the architect and furniture designer Vincent Van Duysen, the surprisingly home-like space is outfitted in walnut and travertine and centered on a dramatic central staircase.
Molteni Group Flagship at 160 Madison Ave. in New York.