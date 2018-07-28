24 Hour Party People

Olivia Culpo, Nick Jonas's Ex-Girlfriend, Is Seemingly Doing Just Fine

On Friday morning, it was reported that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were engaged after just two months of dating, further cementing summer 2018 as the time of incredibly quick celebrity engagements. It was a surprise to most of the Internet, and you couldn't help but wonder—what does Jonas's ex-girlfriend and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo think about this? While may never know, if appearances are any indication, Culpo is doing just fine. Prior to the shocking news, Culpo stepped out in New York for the launch of the beautyblender Bodega Pop-Up, looking every bit the former pageant queen in a sequined mini-dress. Also this week, Ansel Elgort celebrated his new status as the face of Ralph Lauren's latest fragrance, and the fashion industry toasted Crazy Rich Asians with an advanced screening at Metrograph. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Celebrities And VIPs Join beautyblender To Celebrate The Launch Of beautyblender BOUNCE Liquid Whip Foundation
Monica Schipper
1/18

Olivia Culpo celebrates the launch of beautyblender BOUNCE Liquid Whip Foundation in New York City, on July 24, 2018.

Araya Diaz
2/18

Lucy Hale attends the opening of Jonathan Simkhai's new retail store and brand headquarters on July 25, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

Dimitrios Kambouris
3/18

Ansel Elgort attends the Polo Red Rush Launch Party at Classic Car Club Manhattan on July 25, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
4/18

Taylor Hill attends the Polo Red Rush Launch Party with Ansel Elgort at Classic Car Club Manhattan on July 25, 2018 in New York City.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
5/18

Jayma Cardoso and Athena Calderone attend Daniela Soto-Innes of Cosme and Atla's brunch at Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
6/18

George Sotelo and Daniela Soto-Innes attend Cosme and Atla's brunch at Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

Paul Bruinooge
7/18

Dylan Sprouse attends Sony Pictures Classics With The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Puzzle" at The Roxy Hotel Cinema on July 24, 2018.

8/18

Martha Stewart attends yje East Hampton Summer Screening Of 'The Wife' at Guild Hall with Kim Crawford Wines.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
9/18

Andre Saraiva and Caroline Brasch Nielsen attend the Sweetgreen x André Saraiva dinner in New York City.

STEFANIE< KEENAN QWZZ]
10/18

Zoe Lister Jones and Daryl Wein attend the 4th annual 2018 MAK Games fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California.

STEFANIE< KEENAN QWZZ]
11/18

Maria Bello attends the 4th annual 2018 MAK Games fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California.

Max Lakner/BFA.com
12/18

Fernanda Ly attends an advanced screening of Crazy Rich Asians at Metrograph in New York City.

Max Lakner/BFA.com
13/18

Phillip Lim and Fei Fei Sun attend an advanced screening of Crazy Rich Asians at Metrograph in New York City.

Walter McBride
14/18

Armie Hammer attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Straight White Men' Broadway Opening Night at DaDong on July 23, 2018 in New York City.

Jerritt Clark
15/18

Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone attend a screening and Q&A of A24's "Never Goin' Back" at ArcLight Hollywood on July 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
16/18

BØRNS celebrate the launch of EIGHTY-NINE Issue N04 in partnership with Shopbop at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont on July 26th, 2018.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
17/18

Stormi Bree and Rainey Qualley celebrate the launch of EIGHTY-NINE Issue N04 guest edited by BØRNS in partnership with Shopbop at L.A.’s Chateau Marmont on July 26th, 2018.

18/18

Jordan Barrett attends the opening of the PlantShed 1 Prince Street location in New York City.

