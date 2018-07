Olivia Culpo, Nick Jonas's Ex-Girlfriend, Is Seemingly Doing Just Fine

On Friday morning, it was reported that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were engaged after just two months of dating, further cementing summer 2018 as the time of incredibly quick celebrity engagements. It was a surprise to most of the Internet, and you couldn't help but wonder—what does Jonas's ex-girlfriend and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo think about this? While may never know, if appearances are any indication, Culpo is doing just fine. Prior to the shocking news, Culpo stepped out in New York for the launch of the beautyblender Bodega Pop-Up, looking every bit the former pageant queen in a sequined mini-dress. Also this week, Ansel Elgort celebrated his new status as the face of Ralph Lauren's latest fragrance, and the fashion industry toasted Crazy Rich Asians with an advanced screening at Metrograph. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.