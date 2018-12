On Monday morning, news broke that Oribe Canales , the go-to hairstylist for supermodels like Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford, had died at age 62 . His decades-spanning influence began in the late '70s, when the hairstylist Garren took Canales—who'd later go simply by his first name, Oribe—under his wing as his protégé, paving the way for him to take hair volume to another level and partner with everyone from Richard Avedon to Marc Jacobs, including on the latter's infamous grunge collection for Perry Ellis. In addition to the supers, there were a few more names who the Cuban-born, North Carolina-raised stylist tended to work with more than others, like the photographer Steven Meisel and one Jennifer Lopez , who shared a tribute on Monday reminiscing on how she spent "every waking and working moment" by his side for a full decade. Evidence of both of those partnerships, and many, many more, can be found in the pages of W, which played host to the bouffants and snowy white wigs he crafted for everyone from January Jones to his long-time pal Evangelista over the years. Take a look back through the archives, here.