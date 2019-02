The Academy Awards may be the biggest night for film, but lest you forget, it's also one of fashion's biggest nights , as well. So why stop at one dress when you can have two? Such was the thought process for many of the attendees of the 2019 Oscars , who changed from one couture gown to another as they transitioned from the red carpet to the afterparties. Beyond the outfit changes, there was still plenty of new fashion to ogle on the party scene, as guests like Kendall Jenner , Cole Sprouse, Priyanka Chopra, and more who skipped the actual ceremony made their way into the night's biggest attractions: Elton John's annual viewing party and the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Curiously staying in the same gown all night, though? Lady Gaga , former master of the dramatic change. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the 2019 Oscars parties.