Oscars 2019: See What Everyone Wore to the After Parties

The Academy Awards may be the biggest night for film, but lest you forget, it's also one of fashion's biggest nights, as well. So why stop at one dress when you can have two? Such was the thought process for many of the attendees of the 2019 Oscars, who changed from one couture gown to another as they transitioned from the red carpet to the afterparties. Beyond the outfit changes, there was still plenty of new fashion to ogle on the party scene, as guests like Kendall Jenner, Cole Sprouse, Priyanka Chopra, and more who skipped the actual ceremony made their way into the night's biggest attractions: Elton John's annual viewing party and the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Curiously staying in the same gown all night, though? Lady Gaga, former master of the dramatic change. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the 2019 Oscars parties.
27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Arrivals
Adriana Lima attends the 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF and The 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Cole Sprouse attends 27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Paris Hilton attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Busy Philipps attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Christina Ricci attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Ashlee Simpson attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Serena Williams attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Halsey attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Constance Wu attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kerry Washington attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Tina Fey attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Maya Rudolph attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Naomi Campbell attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Brie Larson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Barbara Palvin (L) and Dylan Sprouse attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kate Bosworth attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Laura Harrier attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Rowan Blanchard attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Letitia Wright attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Stella Maxwell attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Ashley Graham attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Zoey Deutch attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe X Halle attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kiki Layne attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Shay Mitchell attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Natasha Lyonne (L) and Chloe Sevigny attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Lily Collins attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Rita Ora attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Joey King attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Paris Jackson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Regina King attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Glenn Close attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Olivia Colman attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Madelaine Petsch attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Laura Dern attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Gemma Chan attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Amy Adams attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Emilia Clarke attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Sasha Lane attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Tessa Thompson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Lana Condor attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kaitlyn Dever attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Freida Pinto attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Allison Janney attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Anna Paquin attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Natalie Portman (L) and Benjamin Millepied attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Shailene Woodley attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Emma Roberts attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Cobie Smulders attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kiersey Clemons attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Ashley Olsen attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Caitriona Balfe attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim of Haim attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Courtesy of Getty Images.

