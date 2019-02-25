Exclusive

Oscars 2019: Up Close and Personal With Amy Adams and Her Rare Cartier Jewelry Before the Big Night

It's not the Oscars without a whole lot of sparkle—and not just any diamonds will do for Hollywood's biggest night. So at the 2019 Oscars, stylist Petra Flannery headed all the way to Geneva, Switzerland to tour the Cartier archives in order to find the perfect pieces for Amy Adams, nominated last night for Best Supporting Actress. "Touring the archives was a magical experience," Flannery told W. "Learning about the history and trying on jewelry that once belonged to some of the most famous style icons of all time was a privilege." And the long trip yielded the perfect piece: Cartier's 1935 Pyramid Brooch crafted out of platinum and diamonds. "Its Deco allure was just the right design for Amy’s elegant look," Flannery said. "We paired it with a 37.46 carat diamond necklace, and voilà!" The jewels complimented Adams's custom Versace dress for a look that Flannery called "modern glamour." And indeed it was. Here, a closer look as Adams got ready for the big night.
"From the outside looking in. Cartier, Geneva."


"From the outside looking in. Cartier, Geneva."



"The office of Jeanne Toussaint, Cartier's Creative Director in the 1930s who created the iconic Cartier Panther."



"The Cartier Paris workshop highlighted the finer details of jewelry craftsmanship that paralleled those of the Atelier Versace team."



"The only thing better than a little red box is a big red box."



"White glove service."



"Once I saw this at the archive, we knew it was the perfect piece for Amy's Oscar look."




"Getting to know the pieces."



"Oscar Sunday."



"Pyramid Clip Brooch, created in 1935."



"Oscar snacks."



"Modern Deco details."



"Rich in diamonds, rich in history."



"Final Oscars fitting at my studio."

