It's not the Oscars without a whole lot of sparkle —and not just any diamonds will do for Hollywood's biggest night. So at the 2019 Oscars , stylist Petra Flannery headed all the way to Geneva, Switzerland to tour the Cartier archives in order to find the perfect pieces for Amy Adams , nominated last night for Best Supporting Actress. "Touring the archives was a magical experience," Flannery told W. "Learning about the history and trying on jewelry that once belonged to some of the most famous style icons of all time was a privilege." And the long trip yielded the perfect piece: Cartier's 1935 Pyramid Brooch crafted out of platinum and diamonds. "Its Deco allure was just the right design for Amy’s elegant look," Flannery said. "We paired it with a 37.46 carat diamond necklace, and voilà!" The jewels complimented Adams's custom Versace dress for a look that Flannery called "modern glamour." And indeed it was. Here, a closer look as Adams got ready for the big night.