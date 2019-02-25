"From the outside looking in. Cartier, Geneva." Behind the scenes with Petra Flannery as Amy Adams gets ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24th, 2019. Photo courtesy of Petra Flannery/Cartier.
"The office of Jeanne Toussaint, Cartier's Creative Director in the 1930s who created the iconic Cartier Panther."
"The Cartier Paris workshop highlighted the finer details of jewelry craftsmanship that paralleled those of the Atelier Versace team."
"The only thing better than a little red box is a big red box."
"White glove service."
"Once I saw this at the archive, we knew it was the perfect piece for Amy's Oscar look."
"Getting to know the pieces."
"Oscar Sunday."
"Pyramid Clip Brooch, created in 1935."
"Oscar snacks."
"Modern Deco details."
"Rich in diamonds, rich in history."
"Final Oscars fitting at my studio."