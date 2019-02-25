Oscars 2019

Oscars 2019: The 11 Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet, From Tessa Thompson's Karl Lagerfeld Tribute to Lady Gaga's Mega Diamond

If you are going to take a red carpet risk, there is no better place to do it than the Academy Awards. There is truly no better place to go big with your sartorial choices, and as such, we're saluting the 11 women who went above and beyond in their fashion choices. Lady Gaga was fairly understated in her black Alexander McQueen gown, but for what she lacked in a bright hue, she made up for in shine, via her mega Tiffany & Co diamond necklace. Brie Larson channeled her upcoming Captain Marvel character in a tough, chainmail Celine dress, while Tessa Thompson honored the late Karl Lagerfeld in tiered Chanel. As for the color of the night? Pink, as evidenced by Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, and Helen Mirren. Here, the best dressed at the 2019 Academy Awards.
Glenn Close wears Carolina Herrera while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ashley Graham wears Sophia Webster while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gemma Chan wears Valentino while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Regina King wears Oscar de la Renta while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kacey Musgraves wears Giambattista Valli while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Tessa Thompson wears Chanel Haute Couture while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy Getty Images.

Brie Larson wears Celine while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dame Helen Mirren wears Schiaparelli Haute Couture while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Melissa McCarthy wears Brandon Maxwell while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Amy Adams wears Versace while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lady Gaga wears Alexander McQueen while attending the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

