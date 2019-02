If you are going to take a red carpet risk, there is no better place to do it than the Academy Awards. There is truly no better place to go big with your sartorial choices, and as such, we're saluting the 11 women who went above and beyond in their fashion choices. Lady Gaga was fairly understated in her black Alexander McQueen gown, but for what she lacked in a bright hue, she made up for in shine, via her mega Tiffany & Co diamond necklace . Brie Larson channeled her upcoming Captain Marvel character in a tough, chainmail Celine dress, while Tessa Thompson honored the late Karl Lagerfeld in tiered Chanel. As for the color of the night? Pink, as evidenced by Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan, and Helen Mirren. Here, the best dressed at the 2019 Academy Awards.