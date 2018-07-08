That's Haute

An Inside Look at Paris Haute Couture, Courtesy of It Model Adesuwa Aighewi

Over the past week, the Paris haute couture runways have seen just about everything from models sporting flamingo masks at Schiaparelli to Kaia Gerber proving that big hair is officially back with a larger-than-life bouffant (and matching feathered dress) at Valentino. But for every memorable moment that happens on the catwalk, there are plenty of backstage hijinks that go unseen—until now. This season, W enlisted Adesuwa Aighewi, one of fashion's most in-demand models, to capture the world of haute couture as you've never seen it before. "At the Fendi show, [the hairstylist] Sam McKnight put on a wig on Adwoa Aboah, and she literally looked like a mob wife," Adesuwa recalled. "We couldn’t stop laughing." From traveling between shows she walked like Chanel, Vauthier, and Valli on the back of a Vespa, to hair and makeup antics with fellow models, this is the true inner workings of one of fashion's most exclusive events. Here, a look at Paris couture week through the lens of Aighewi.
Behind the scenes at Paris Haute Couture fashion week. Photo by Adesuwa Aighewi for W Magazine.
