How Paris Couture Week's Street Style Stars Are Braving the Cold and Snow

She may have stolen the spotlight, but Céline Dion—nor her celebrity counterparts like Kristen Stewart and Rami Malek—is not the only person in attendance at this week's couture shows in Paris. Just like Dion, your favorite front row regulars have been pulling out all the stops when it comes to their street style and front row looks. Many, it seems, are approaching the week as a competition in terms of braving the cold: there's even been a few sleeveless dresses amidst the usual sea of puffer jackets, turtlenecks, beanies, and pea coats worn by those attending shows like Viktor & Rolf and Valentino. (Though no one has yet to upstage Karlie Kloss, who didn't let the wintry weather stop her from wearing see-through Dior.) For the most part, though, models, editors, and the usual Fashion Week crowd have been bundling up in everything from bright red furs and leathers to enormous veils to Prada bucket hats. Ahead of the real showstoppers guaranteed to hit the sidewalks with fall 2019 shows in February, revisit the best street style looks from haute couture, here.
