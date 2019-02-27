Street Style

Paris Fashion Week Street Style Is All About the Accessories

As Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2019 season begins, the fashionable street style darlings have come out to play. Of course, the street style is unmatched in Paris, where jet-setters have tossed the heavy statement coats aside for the most part, and incorporated some playful patterns into their outerwear and accessories. The handbags, satchels, and fanny packs appear to take center stage for the street style stars of Paris, who tend to stick to tailored jackets that are taking a back seat to their more colorful accessories this season. And no wonder everyone is highlighting what they're carrying, when bucket hats at Dior and glow-in-the-dark neon shades at Saint Laurent have become the epitome of what's cool this Paris Fashion Week. Here, a look at the greatest hits so far.
Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
Keywords

Street StyleParis Fashion WeekFashion Week