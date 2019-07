Go Inside the Most Star-Studded Parties of Paris Haute Couture

When it comes to fashion weeks, perhaps there is no week quite as star-studded as Paris Haute Couture. This season alone, we got front row appearances from mega-stars like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, and, of course, Celine Dion . Held over the first few days in July, while you were busy eating hotdogs and watching fireworks, the celebrity set toasted to fashion with a slew of very stylish parties that spanned the city. Here, a look at the best party pictures from Paris Haute Couture.