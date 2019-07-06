Party People

Go Inside the Most Star-Studded Parties of Paris Haute Couture

When it comes to fashion weeks, perhaps there is no week quite as star-studded as Paris Haute Couture. This season alone, we got front row appearances from mega-stars like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, and, of course, Celine Dion. Held over the first few days in July, while you were busy eating hotdogs and watching fireworks, the celebrity set toasted to fashion with a slew of very stylish parties that spanned the city. Here, a look at the best party pictures from Paris Haute Couture.
Vogue Foundation Diner - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020
Anwar Hadid and Gigi Hadid attend the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Luka Sabbat, Anwar Hadid and Gigi Hadid attend the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Lykke Li attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Marion Cotillard attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Shailene Woodley attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Emma Mackey attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Maya Hawke attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Kelela Mizanekristos attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Alison Loehnis and Mandy Moore attend NET-A-PORTER cocktail to celebrate a collection of high jewelry on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France.

Larsen Thompson attends the David Yurman Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Christian Louboutin and Rowan Blanchard attend Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rotschild attend the Carine Roitfeld Parfums "7 lovers" : Cocktail At The Peninsula Hotel In Paris on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.

Natalia Vodianova attends Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Poppy attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Mandy Moore attends Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Rossy de Palma attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Rachel Zoe attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

Holland Roden attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.

