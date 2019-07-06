Go Inside the Most Star-Studded Parties of Paris Haute Couture

Anwar Hadid and Gigi Hadid attend the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Luka Sabbat, Anwar Hadid and Gigi Hadid attend the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Lykke Li attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Marion Cotillard attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Shailene Woodley attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Emma Mackey attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Maya Hawke attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Kelela Mizanekristos attends the Vogue diner as part of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020 at Le Trianon on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Alison Loehnis and Mandy Moore attend NET-A-PORTER cocktail to celebrate a collection of high jewelry on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France.
Larsen Thompson attends the David Yurman Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.
Christian Louboutin and Rowan Blanchard attend Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rotschild attend the Carine Roitfeld Parfums "7 lovers" : Cocktail At The Peninsula Hotel In Paris on July 01, 2019 in Paris, France.
Natalia Vodianova attends Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Poppy attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Mandy Moore attends Loubhoutan Express presentation at La Garde Republicaine on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Rossy de Palma attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Rachel Zoe attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.
Holland Roden attends Tod's X Alber Elbaz Happy Moments at Yoyo Palais De Tokyo on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France.