In The Mood For...

Let Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Teach You French Girl Chic

Is there any city as chic as Paris? We think not. Especially now, as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close, the celebs are all over the front rows and the models all over the streets, living it up between shows. Not there? No worries. Get into the spirit of the City of Lights with Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk, photographed by Alasdair McLellan, Juergen Teller, and Michael Thompson for the pages of W. Channel French girl chic, right here.
Model smoking cigarette
Photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, October 2006.

Shalom Harlow photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, April 2006.

Vittoria Ceretti photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.

Jessica Stam photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, March 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, April 2006.

Daria Werbowy, Amanda Murphy and Mariacarla Boscono photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2014.

Shalom Harlow photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2006.

Photograph by Michel Maurou and Tim Jenkins for W Magazine, August 1979.

Stella Maxwell and Irina Shayk photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.

Raquel Zimmermann and Freja Beha Erichsen photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2009.

Laura Dern photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2007.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, December 2014.

Ellen Rosa and Vittoria Ceretti photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.

Bella Hadid photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, October 2016.

Willy Cartier photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, December 2011.

Inguna Butane and Solange Wilvert photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, September 2005.

Photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, October 2006.

Shalom Harlow photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, April 2006.

Henry Golding photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, April 2019.

Kinee Diouf photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2007.

Linda Evangelista photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, October 2008.

Diana Dondoe photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, April 2006.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2017.

Clementine Balcaen photographed by Stef Mitchell for W Magazine, June 2018.

Fran Summers, Aube Jolicoeur, Rose Daniels and Line Kjaergaard photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, March 2018.

