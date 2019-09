Let Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Teach You French Girl Chic

Is there any city as chic as Paris? We think not. Especially now, as Paris Fashion Week comes to a close, the celebs are all over the front rows and the models all over the streets, living it up between shows. Not there? No worries. Get into the spirit of the City of Lights with Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk, photographed by Alasdair McLellan, Juergen Teller, and Michael Thompson for the pages of W. Channel French girl chic, right here.