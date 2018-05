Graphic Prints, '90s Nostalgia, And Kaia Gerber Came Together For Prada's Resort 2019 Show

On Friday night, Manhattan's Midtown West—a neighborhood traditionally populated by Broadway devotees and business bros—was somehow the chicest place in town. After-all, that's what happens when Miuccia Prada comes to town. just a day after Karl Lagerfeld showed Chanel's Resort 2019 collection in Paris, Prada headed stateside for their own resort collection. It was a collection that any Prada devotee will swoon over filled, with some of the house's greatest hits from the '90s, including bold, graphic prints, kick flare plants, and clunky loafers. Ironic, of course, that one of the show's most well-known models, Kaia Gerber, was not even alive to see it the first time around. The star power wasn't limited to the catwalk, however, with A-listers like Claire Danes, Selena Gomez , Sarah Paulson, and Ansel Elgort among those sitting in the front row. Here, take a look at the Prada Resort 2019 collection.