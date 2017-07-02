Spring 2018

Rodarte Brings a Vision of Loveliness to Paris Haute Couture

Laura and Kate Mulleavy uprooted their label Rodarte to show their Spring 2018 collection during the Paris haute couture shows, and the move paid off big time. Their 47-look show on Sunday inside a 16th century hospital in the Left Bank was a vision of loveliness from the very first look, a daffodil yellow lace dress belted at the waist, to the last, a sheer, ultra feminine gown in red that you could easily see walking down an awards show red carpet. For the finale, all the models stood together in a quaint French garden that was primed for maximum Instagram Stories. Incidentally, the sisters had quite a starry front row, including their perennial muse Kirsten Dunst—who'll be starring in the sisters' first film Woodshock later this year—Brie Larson, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Though showing their ready to wear label during couture season, away from their home base in New York, had its risks, the sisters are proving that 12 years into their brand they're operating at the top of their game.
Backstage before the presentation of Rodarte&#39;s spring/summer 2018 couture collection, presented in Paris.
