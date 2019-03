Romee Strijd Channels Brigitte Bardot, Willow Smith Goes All-Natural, and More of the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Spring has finally arrived, bringing with it all the glowy makeup and voluminous 'dos we've been looking forward to all winter long. Big hair is certainly making a comeback this season, and Dutch model Romee Strijd fully embraced the trend by taking inspiration from icon Brigitte Bardot in a voluminous middle part and a cut crease. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid showed off a glowing complexion and Zara Larsson wore luminous peachy shades all over, while Willow Smith opted for a more au naturel look. On the hair front, Joan Smalls went for voluminous, middle-parted waves, and Kehlani posed for a selfie in glossy ringlets. Also this week: Milla Jovovich showed off a fresh chop, Kim Kardashian wore her signature glam, and model Jasmine Tookes rocked bouncy beach waves. All of the week's best beauty moments on Instagram, here.