Romee Strijd Channels Brigitte Bardot, Willow Smith Goes All-Natural, and More of the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Romee Strijd channels Brigitte Bardot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kehlani shows off glossy curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Zara Larsson wears peachy shades. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Willow Smith goes for an all-natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Milla Jovovich freshens up with a haircut. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Gigi Hadid shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kim Kardashian wears her signature matte look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Joan Smalls sports glamorous waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Edie Campbell looks fresh-faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jasmine Tookes rocks beach waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.