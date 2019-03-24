Best of Beauty

Romee Strijd Channels Brigitte Bardot, Willow Smith Goes All-Natural, and More of the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Spring has finally arrived, bringing with it all the glowy makeup and voluminous 'dos we've been looking forward to all winter long. Big hair is certainly making a comeback this season, and Dutch model Romee Strijd fully embraced the trend by taking inspiration from icon Brigitte Bardot in a voluminous middle part and a cut crease. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid showed off a glowing complexion and Zara Larsson wore luminous peachy shades all over, while Willow Smith opted for a more au naturel look. On the hair front, Joan Smalls went for voluminous, middle-parted waves, and Kehlani posed for a selfie in glossy ringlets. Also this week: Milla Jovovich showed off a fresh chop, Kim Kardashian wore her signature glam, and model Jasmine Tookes rocked bouncy beach waves. All of the week's best beauty moments on Instagram, here.
Romee Strijd channels Brigitte Bardot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
1/10

Romee Strijd channels Brigitte Bardot. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/10

Kehlani shows off glossy curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/10

Zara Larsson wears peachy shades. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/10

Willow Smith goes for an all-natural look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/10

Milla Jovovich freshens up with a haircut. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/10

Gigi Hadid shows off a glowing complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/10

Kim Kardashian wears her signature matte look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/10

Joan Smalls sports glamorous waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/10

Edie Campbell looks fresh-faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/10

Jasmine Tookes rocks beach waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Beauty On Instagram